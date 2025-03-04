Multimedia

WATCH: What to expect from the Taylor Swift tribute show

Compiled by Shaun Holland

4 Mar 2025

06:02 pm

Josette Klausen tells The Citizen what to expect at the The Taylor Swift tribute show which will be taking place in South Africa.

Josette Taylor Swift tribute show

New Zealand performer Josette poses with a Taylor Swift replica guitar, 13 February 2025, as she promotes the upcoming Taylor Swift tribute show A Tribute to the Eras of Taylor Swift which will debut in South Africa at the Joburg Theatre from 17 to 21 April. The show will then move on to Durban and Cape Town. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

New Zealand performer Josette tells The Citizen’s Michel Bega what to expect at her upcoming Taylor Swift tribute show – A Tribute to the Eras of Taylor Swift – which will debut in South Africa at the Joburg Theatre from 17 to 21 April.

Swifties can book their tickets for the Johannesburg leg of the tour.

The show will then move on to Durban and Cape Town.

