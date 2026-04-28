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Taylor Swift files to trademark her voice amid AI clone boom

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

28 April 2026

11:02 am

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Artists are increasingly concerned about the unchecked use of their images and voices by AI platforms.

US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during "The Eras Tour" at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 18, 2024. Taylor Swift filed applications on April 24, 2026 with the US intellectual property office to trademark her voice, a move similar to one made by actor Matthew McConaughey, as AI-generated content surges. The singer submitted two sound recordings to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Picture via CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, 18 October 2024. Taylor Swift filed applications on 24 April 2026 with the US intellectual property office to trademark her voice, a move similar to one made by actor Matthew McConaughey, as AI-generated content surges. The singer submitted two sound recordings to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Picture: Chandan Khanna / AFP

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Taylor Swift has filed applications with the US intellectual property office to trademark her voice, a move similar to one made by actor Matthew McConaughey, as AI-generated content surges.

The singer submitted two sound recordings to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Each begins with “Hey, it’s Taylor” and announces the release of her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl”, which was released in early October.

Another document submitted to the USPTO on Friday was a photo of the artist on stage. The submissions were first spotted by intellectual property attorney Josh Gerben.

The filings give no further details about the submissions.

Contacted by AFP, Taylor Swift’s publicist did not immediately respond.

McConaughey has, in recent years, pursued an application with the USPTO, framed as protection against the unauthorised use of his voice by AI models.

They include audio of him saying “Alright, alright, alright!”, his memorable line from the 1993 film “Dazed and Confused”, along with audio of him saying “Just keep livin’, right?” followed by additional short phrases.

Advances in AI models now make it possible to synthesise a voice in seconds from a short clip, whereas just a few years ago, the process required lengthy recordings and several days.

Many artists are increasingly concerned about the unchecked use of their images and voices by AI platforms.

Several US states have passed laws prohibiting such use, though many apply primarily to malicious or commercial exploitation.

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Only a few, notably the ELVIS Act passed by Tennessee’s state legislature in 2024, offer broader protections.

Few performers have turned to the courts to assert their rights.

The most notable example is Scarlett Johansson, who sued the app Lisa AI in 2023 for creating, without her consent, an AI avatar in her likeness for use in an advertisement.

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