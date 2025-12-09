What every geek culture fan who didn’t attend the rAge Expo missed [video]

This year's rAge Expo brought us our favourite comic book, anime and cartoon characters in real life plus we got to watch a Call of duty e tournament.
rAge Expo is South Africa’s premier gaming, technology, and geek culture event, featuring esports tournaments, new hardware and software, cosplay, and digital entertainment.
We got to meet our favourite comic book, anime and cartoon characters in real life plus we got to watch a call of duty e tournament.
