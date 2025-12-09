Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

What every geek culture fan who didn’t attend the rAge Expo missed [video]

Picture of Carlos Muchave

By Carlos Muchave

Multimedia Journalist

2 minute read

9 December 2025

03:43 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

This year's rAge Expo brought us our favourite comic book, anime and cartoon characters in real life plus we got to watch a Call of duty e tournament.

Rage Expo cosplay at Fourways Mall

Karien Dafue, dressed as a Jedi Master, poses for a photograph, 7 December 2025, during the main cosplay event at the rAge Expo at Fourways Mall. The expo, focussing on video gaming, technology, esports, geek culture and digital entertainment, takes place from 5 to 7 December at Fourways Mall, Level 8. There will be more than 180 exhibitors. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

We attended the rAge Expo this weekend.

rAge Expo is South Africa’s premier gaming, technology, and geek culture event, featuring esports tournaments, new hardware and software, cosplay, and digital entertainment.

We got to meet our favourite comic book, anime and cartoon characters in real life plus we got to watch a call of duty e tournament.

Rage Expo cosplay at Fourways Mall
A cosplayer dressed as Batman is seen on 7 December 2025, during the main cosplay event at the rAge Expo at Fourways Mall. The expo, focusing on video gaming, technology, esports, geek culture and digital entertainment, took place from 5 to 7 December. There were more than 180 exhibitors. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Also read: PICTURES: rAge Expo cosplay highlights

Read more on these topics

Comic Con Africa rAge Expo

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring AA lashes out as yet another recall notice is given by Kia and Jeep
South Africa Cape Town load reduction this week will impact these areas
Politics Mbalula reveals shocking state of ANC support: Is the ANC becoming a rural party?
Politics ANC ‘suffers from disease’ of not implementing policy resolutions, Ramaphosa says [VIDEO]
Politics Ramaphosa for third term? Mbalula says NGC will not discuss ANC succession battle

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp