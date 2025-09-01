PICTURES: Cosplay highlights from Comic Con Africa

Thousands of South African comic book fans, gamers, and cosplayers flocked to the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec for Africa Comic Con 2025.

Now in its sixth year, Comic Con Africa took place over the weekend, offering fans an experience of cosplay, international celebrities, autograph opportunities, gaming specials, eSports tournaments, fandom-focused merch, tabletop gaming, trading card games, anime, manga, screenings, interactive experiences, and more.

Around 70 000 self-professed nerds, comic book lovers, superhero superfans and anime obsessives descended on the Johannesburg venue.

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

The crowd watching the daily Cosplay competition. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Jordan Keene, also known as Moonchild Cosplay, dressed as Morgana from League of Legends. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Isabella Dawson poses for a photograph. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A cosplayer and an attendee play a game. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

(Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

(Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

(Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

(Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

(Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Exhibitors wear their favorite Star Wars related outfits. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

