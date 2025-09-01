Multimedia

PICTURES: Cosplay highlights from Comic Con Africa

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

6 minute read

1 September 2025

09:00 am

Thousands of South African comic book fans, gamers, and cosplayers flocked to the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec for Africa Comic Con 2025.

Lebogang Malefetse, also known as Mainly Lebo, dressed as Wonder Woman, poses for a photograph, 29 August 2025, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con Africa is Africa’s largest multi-genre pop culture, cosplay, gaming, and fan festival. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Now in its sixth year, Comic Con Africa took place over the weekend, offering fans an experience of cosplay, international celebrities, autograph opportunities, gaming specials, eSports tournaments, fandom-focused merch, tabletop gaming, trading card games, anime, manga, screenings, interactive experiences, and more.

Around 70 000 self-professed nerds, comic book lovers, superhero superfans and anime obsessives descended on the Johannesburg venue.

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
The crowd watching the daily Cosplay competition. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Jordan Keene, also known as Moonchild Cosplay, dressed as Morgana from League of Legends. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Isabella Dawson poses for a photograph. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A cosplayer and an attendee play a game. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
(Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
(Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
(Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
(Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
(Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Exhibitors wear their favorite Star Wars related outfits. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

