PICTURES: Cosplay highlights from Comic Con Africa

Thousands of South African comic book fans, gamers, and cosplayers flocked to the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec for Africa Comic Con 2025.
Lebogang Malefetse, also known as Mainly Lebo, dressed as Wonder Woman, poses for a photograph, 29 August 2025, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con Africa is Africa’s largest multi-genre pop culture, cosplay, gaming, and fan festival. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Now in its sixth year, Comic Con Africa took place over the weekend, offering fans an experience of cosplay, international celebrities, autograph opportunities, gaming specials, eSports tournaments, fandom-focused merch, tabletop gaming, trading card games, anime, manga, screenings, interactive experiences, and more.
Around 70 000 self-professed nerds, comic book lovers, superhero superfans and anime obsessives descended on the Johannesburg venue.