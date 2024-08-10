A trio of new books on the shelves

What’s Wrong with June? by Qarnita Loxton

New Year. Same everything. Or maybe … not! June’s bored. She’s beginning to feel like the dull accountant trope she’d never thought she’d be. Husband out gaming. Mother-in-law out with all the aunties. Daughter and parents and sisters all doing their own thing. All June has is Instagram, where she follows her friend who lives in Mauritius and seems to have it all. But it’s a new year. So she starts a vision board … and an impulsive choice soon follows. What on earth, asks everyone, is wrong with June? Kwela Books

I Hope This Finds You Well by Natalie Sue

Would you want to know more about your co-workers. And about what they say behind your back? Jolene certainly doesn’t. Anxious and depressed, she hates her co-workers, and doesn’t care what they say or think. So she’s horrified when a giant IT bugger up gives her access to all their mails and private messages. Until, with job cuts looming, she realises she can use all their information to her advantage. But as she digs into their private lives, she uncovers more than she bargained for. And the walls she’s built around herself start crumbling down. The Borough Press

Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller

In this book about book banning, and those brave enough to stand up against censorship, Lula Dean has campaigned to clean up her town’s reading habits. All the disgusting, pornographic and downright un-American books have been removed, and the residents are only allowed to read what she deems appropriate. Say hello to the group of midlife women (you never want to mess with a midlife woman!) who refuse to be told what they can or cannot read. All hell’s about the break loose. HQ Publisher