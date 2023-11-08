Tips for finding homes near top schools

Whether you have a family of your own or are simply looking for great investment opportunities, purchasing properties within good school districts is a smart way to conduct your house-hunting efforts.

Important considerations

Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa says that while finding the right school district might not be on your radar at the moment, this does not mean that it should not be considered. “Real estate is a great long-term investment strategy. This means that to be sure to generate a return, you need to live in the home for roughly five to ten years to allow it enough time to appreciate in value. If children are on the cards for you within that five to ten years window, then it would be wise to consider the various schooling districts before you decide where you would want to situate yourself,” he recommends.

Beyond future-proofing the home to suit your lifestyle, Nadia Aucamp, Broker Manager of RE/MAX All Stars, explains that making a school decision first is really a good way to approach your new home purchase. “Research shows that the quality of the schools is a more important factor in buying decisions than proximity to shopping or even family and friends. So, it will make it easier to re-sell your home when it’s time to move on,” she comments.

However, because of the high demand for these areas, property prices can become quite steep. Speaking about the trends in Gauteng, Nadia Aucamp of RE/MAX All Stars explains that there are a variety of top public and private schools and varying price points to suit all budgets.

“Marais Viljoen High School has always been one of the top schools in the country and is nestled in Alberton. You are able to get a small sectional title, 2-bedroom unit within walking distance from the school from R700 000. However, on the high-end scale, there are properties in Alberante and Meyersdal that can reach a whopping R35 000 000,” says Aucamp.

She adds that Athlone Boys High and St Mary’s School are two of the top private schools situated in Kensington and Waverley. “Entry-level prices for these areas will be R320 000 for a 1-bedroom unit in Kensington and R590 000 for a 1-bedroom unit in Waverley. Top-end prices in Waverley can reach up to R12 000 000 and in Kensington R6 000 000,” she explains.

Buyers’ advice

Regardless of whether you are considering the luxury options or the more budget-friendly options, before deciding upon a school district, RE/MAX of Southern Africa shares the following advice to buyers:

Find out what the school fees will cost. If you plan on having children, school fees will eventually become part of your monthly budget. Knowing this in advance can help you budget effectively and is likely to affect what house you can afford.

Consider your commute. While being near a desirable school is important, you will also need to factor in your commute to the office and whether you will be able to manage the school drop-off and still get to work on time.

Conduct your research first. Look into the school zoning boundaries, as this can affect your eligibility for certain schools. If both parents have full-time jobs, it is also a good idea to check that there are good aftercare options in the area.

As a final piece of advice, Goslett suggests that buyers speak to their local RE/MAX Office, especially if you are new to an area and unsure where to start. “Local real estate agents often have insider knowledge about neighbourhoods and can provide information about proximity to top schools. If you are unsure where to start your house hunting, a real estate practitioner is the best person to help point you in the right direction,” he concludes.

Writer: Kayla Ferguson