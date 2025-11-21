Homes

Good news for buyers as interest rates decrease

A 0.25% rate cut brings welcome relief for buyers, boosting confidence, easing repayments and setting the stage for renewed growth in South Africa’s property market.

4 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read
Good News for Buyers as Interest Rates Decrease
Image used for illustration purposes

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced that interest rates will be cut by 0.25%, lowering the repo rate to 6.75% and the prime lending rate at 10.25%. Local property experts are in agreement that this change by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has been a more accommodative approach to economic recovery and will assist in improving buyer confidence in South Africa.

Regional director and CEO of REMAX Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, commented that “the decision by the SARB to lower interest rates during the current global economic climate is a favourable approach to aid in financial relief for many South Africans. As a result of stagnant economic growth, this small rate cut can provide a financial buffer for homeowners and prospective buyers across the country.”

With inflation under relative control, the SARB has adapted their strategy from a more cautionary stance in September, to a controlled change approach in November, opting to lower interest rates by 0.25%. This move suggests increasing faith that the domestic economy is slowly relieving itself from external risks, including unpredictability in the global market and local tax pressures, to permit modest monetary support.

Although the economic conditions have not been favourable leading up to the announcement, the housing market has remained relatively active in the last quarter. As reported in the Q3 2025 REMAX National Housing Report, REMAX Southern Africa’s network saw registered sales grow by 19.03% YoY with this growth expected to continue in the months to come, with the brand’s report sales (i.e. deals that have not yet been finalised through the Deeds Office) for this period growing by a staggering 29.09% YoY.

“We remain optimistic that the decision by the SARB may signify the start of renewed growth in the property market as we head into the new year. In the meantime, we encourage potential buyers to make use of these more accessible lending conditions and the favourable property prices that are currently available,” concludes Goslett.

Issued by Kesia Abrahams

4 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read

Related Articles

Rate Cut Ushers in Renewed Confidence for Homebuyers

Rate cut ushers in renewed confidence for homebuyers

3 hours ago
Rate cut raises holiday season cheer for SA’s property market 20 November 2025 The decision this week by the Monetary Policy Committee of the South African Reserve Bank to cut interest rates by a further 0,25% and bring the repo rate down to 6,75% and the prime lending rate to 10,25% is a welcome boost for a real estate market that is already feeling the positive effects of improved consumer and business confidence, according to Berry Everitt, CEO of the Chas Everitt International property group. He notes that this is the sixth rate cut since September 2024, when the repo rate stood at 8,25% and the mortgage bond “base rate” at 11,75%, and that the cumulative effect of the 1,5% drop in lending rates over 14 months is very meaningful for consumers, especially since it has been combined with a significant decline in the rate of inflation. “For existing homeowners, for example, every rate reduction translates into lower monthly instalments on all types of debt as well as their home loans, and more money in their pockets. A homeowner with a R1,6-million bond, for example, is now paying at least R1500 less per month less than they were before the rate-cutting cycle started, which represents a significant easing of pressure and a chance to significantly improve their financial position.” Everitt says the latest reduction also strengthens the position of prospective purchasers, especially first-time buyers, who have the most sensitivity to changes in monthly affordability. “Bond qualification in South Africa still generally follows the well-established rule that monthly repayments should not exceed 30% of a household’s gross income, so when interest rates fall and minimum monthly repayments decrease, prospective buyers can qualify for a larger loan on the same salary. “Even better, they can choose to still buy a less expensive property and enjoy a comfortably lower monthly instalment. If they wish, they may also be able to pay more than the minimum instalment each month and derive huge future benefits by paying off their bonds in a much shorter period and saving many thousands of rands worth of interest.” Using the current average first-time buyer purchase price of R1,6 million, Everitt explains that the drop in the prime rate from 11,75% to 10,25% substantially widens the affordability window. “At last year’s higher rates, many aspiring buyers found that the repayments required would push them over the 30% threshold, preventing them from securing a home loan. With rates now 1,5% lower, far more households fall within the qualifying range, giving them a real opportunity to enter the property market.” He adds that the benefits will compound further if households receive salary increases next year, even if these are relatively modest in line with declining inflation. “A higher income combined with lower interest rates is the perfect scenario for improving affordability, boosting bond applications and creating long-term financial security through property ownership. “Consequently, we expect to see more first-time buyers entering the market, more existing owners upgrading and generally rising confidence across the residential sector in the coming months. In addition, we are highly encouraged by the drop in the unemployment rate in the past quarter, and the creation of almost 250 000 new jobs, which bodes well for the overall economy and for future increases in housing demand.” Issued by Chas Everitt International

Rate cut raises holiday season cheer for SA’s property market

3 hours ago
Property market gets a booster to carry it into 2026

Property market gets a booster to carry it into 2026

4 hours ago
Welcome news, rate cut brings festive cheer, spending boost for economy and property market

Welcome news, rate cut brings festive cheer, spending boost for economy and property market

5 hours ago
Back to top button