What makes a home hard to sell

When your listing goes quiet, don’t panic. With the right price and strategy, you can turn it into a sold sign.

In a competitive market, sellers often believe that price is the only factor determining whether a home will sell. However, homes usually become ‘unsellable’ due to a combination of overpricing, poor presentation, maintenance issues, ineffective marketing, or inflexible selling conditions.

According to Adrian Goslett, CEO and regional director of REMAX Southern Africa, the good news is that most of the challenges that make a home hard to sell can be identified and fixed with the right guidance.

“Overpricing remains the most common obstacle when it comes to selling your property. And when it exceeds market value, it can cause buyers to overlook the property. A thorough comparative market assessment and realistic pricing from the outset will attract more interest and stronger offers,” he says.

Presentation is equally important. First impressions matter. When a home is cluttered, has outdated finishes, bad odours or visible defects, it can instantly deter potential buyers. Simple updates can dramatically improve market appeal. Examples: decluttering, fresh coats of paint, better lighting, garden maintenance and minor repairs, along with professional staging and quality photography.

Maintenance issues. Whether it is leaking taps or damp patches, it raises red flags and may result in lower offers. Addressing these issues upfront or conducting a pre-sale inspection can help build trust and streamline the selling process.

“While location cannot be changed, strategy can. Highlighting security, energy efficiency or nearby amenities can reposition a home more favourably. In today’s digital-first environment, high-quality visuals, compelling descriptions and broad exposure are also essential,” explains Goslett.

Seller inflexibility around viewings or negotiations can also slow momentum. Remaining open to feedback allows timely adjustments that keep buyers engaged.

At the end of the day, most homes simply require a strategic reset. With the right preparation and professional guidance, virtually any property can find its buyer.

Issued by Kesia Abrahams