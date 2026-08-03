Buying property sooner can pay off – expert

Stepping onto the property ladder requires strategic timing and careful preparation to ensure long-term financial success.

According to Samuel Seeff, chairperson of the Seeff Property Group, property prices tend to rise annually, meaning the longer you wait, the more you will likely need to pay. However, buyers must be financially secure before signing on the dotted line. A house is a long-term investment, and selling a property takes time if financial difficulties arise.

Building wealth and equity

Owning a home provides a foundation for financial security and personal stability, ensuring that monthly housing expenditures contribute towards a wealth-generating asset rather than paying off a landlord’s property.

Each monthly repayment helps build equity in your home until the bond is paid in full. At the same time, market growth can increase its overall value. Paying extra into the bond can also shorten the repayment period.

You may eventually sell to move to a larger home or better neighbourhood, using the accumulated equity to reduce the next mortgage. You can also access this equity, though Seeff recommends doing so only for financial emergencies rather than lifestyle expenses.

Financial readiness and credit records

First-time buyers require careful financial planning and a healthy credit record, ideally a score of 650 or higher. You can establish credit by opening a low-risk account, such as a store card or cellphone contract, and settling the balance fully every month.

As a general guideline, purchasing a home for R800 000 requires a gross monthly income of around R27 000, while a R1 200 000 property requires approximately R40 000. To qualify for a mortgage, banks evaluate income stability, existing debt obligations and monthly living expenses to ensure affordability.

A permanent job with a three-month track record is typically the minimum requirement, with a higher threshold for self-employed applicants. Buyers can also pool income with a partner and purchase jointly.

Budgeting for hidden and upfront costs

Beyond the purchase price, buyers must budget for upfront expenses. These include bond registration fees and transfer costs, alongside transfer duty on any portion of the purchase price exceeding the R1.21m exemption threshold.

Buyers must also account for ongoing housing expenses, such as municipal rates, taxes, sectional title levies, insurance and maintenance. While 100% bonds are generally available for first-time buyers, a deposit may still be required, particularly for higher-priced properties.

Navigating the buying process

The buying process begins with signing an Offer to Purchase, which becomes a binding deed of sale once accepted by the seller. This document usually includes suspensive conditions, such as successfully securing a home loan.

Conveyancing attorneys handle the legal transfer, which takes about three months, with occupation occurring after registration. Throughout this transfer period, buyers must avoid taking on new debt or opening retail accounts, as banks perform a final credit check before registration and can withdraw the loan if your financial profile changes negatively.

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