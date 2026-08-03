M Ora 5 HEV beats factory claims in 0–100km/h sprint test
Real-world fuel testing returns 6.4l \100km, giving the flagship hybrid an 859km range on a single tank.
Launched in South Africa in July, the GWM Ora 5 is available with the choice of three powertrain options: petrol-only, hybrid (HEV) and battery-electric (BEV). Evaluated for the August 2026 issue of CAR Magazine, the HEV (tested in flagship, Ultra Luxury flavour) model’s 1.5l petrol-electric arrangement produces a combined system output of 164kW and 476N.m of torque
- Also read: 5 most affordable hybrid vehicles in SA
Acceleration times beat manufacturer claims
On a test trip, the 1 575kg (tested) press unit accelerated to 100km/h from a standstill in 7.03 seconds. In the overtaking acceleration stakes, the Ora 5 HEV sprinted between the 60–80km/h, 80–100km/h and 100–120km/h increments in 1.45, 1.90 and 2.42 seconds, respectively.
Stopping power achieves excellent rating
In the 10-stop 100–0km/h emergency braking regimen, the Ora 5 recorded best and worst stopping times of 2.66 and 3.32 seconds, respectively. The Ora 5 HEV’s 290mm ventilated front/257mm solid rear disc brakes brought it to a halt in an average time of 2.87 seconds, garnering it an ‘excellent’ rating by our standards, over a distance of 41.82m.
Fuel test returns 6.4L/100km
On our standardised fuel route, which comprises urban and motorway driving, the test car returned an average fuel consumption of 6.4L/100km, which is 1.3L/100km more than GWM’s claim. Matching our figure translates to a driving range of 859km on a single, 55l tank of fuel.
GWM Ora 5 HEV specifications
- Model tested: GWM Ora 5 1.5T HEV Ultra Luxury
- Price: R474 900 Powertrain: 1.5l four-cylinder, turbopetrol + electric motor
- Transmission: dedicated hybrid
- Driven wheels: front
- Power: 164kW
- Torque: 476N.m
- Claimed 0–100km/h: 7.7 seconds
- Tested 0–100km/h: 7.03 seconds
- Top speed: n/a
- Claimed fuel consumption: 5.1L/100km
- CO2 emissions: 102g/km
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cThe post Test Figures: GWM Ora 5 HEV appeared first on CAR Magazine.
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