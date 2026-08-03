Chery drops entry-level Tiggo 8 Pro below 500 000 in SA

The local lineup expands as a new budget-friendly derivative replaces an outgoing model, bringing updated styling and features at a lower price.

Chery South Africa has updated its local Tiggo 8 Pro lineup with the introduction of a new LS entry-level variant, priced from below R500 000 to replace the outgoing Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6TGDI 290T Executive+.

The Tiggo 8 Pro LS is powered by Chery’s 1.6l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, developing 137kW and 275N.m of torque. Power is delivered to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The model returns a claimed 7.2I per 100 km on the WLTP cycle, translating to a driving range of over 700km on a full 51l fuel tank.

Visually, the LS model adopts a sportier front-end treatment and new full-width LED taillamps. The interior features dual 12.3-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment, with the latter incorporating wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Additional features include a 50W wireless smartphone charging tray, dual-zone climate control with independent air conditioning for the third row, heated and ventilated electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a power tailgate and synthetic leather upholstery.

A 540-degree HD surround-view camera system supplemented by front and rear park distance sensors are also included. Safety items include seven airbags and several advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, autonomous emergency braking and rear cross-traffic alert.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro price in South Africa

The LS variant is priced from R499 900. Included in the price are a five-year/75,000km service plan and a five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty. Chery’s 10-year/1 million km engine warranty is included for the first owner.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6TGDI 275T LS: R499 900

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max 2.0TGDI 390T Executive: R699 900

Chery Tiggo 8 1.5T CSH Plug-In Hybrid Apex: R729 900

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max 2.0TGDI 390T Executive AWD: R731 900

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The post Chery expands Tiggo 8 Pro lineup with new sub-R500k model appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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