5 ANC supporters killed in bus crash en route to Mbombela

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has confirmed and sent the party’s condolences to the families of five members who died in a bus crash on the R71 in Magoebaskloof earlier this morning.

The deceased were among ANC members from the Molemole sub-region in the Capricorn district who were being transported in three buses to the party’s 112th celebrations which are being hosted at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport, preliminary reports one of the buses was struck from behind and left the road, and veered 20m down an embankment.

“Preliminary reports indicate that three buses were following each other, when the third bus hit the second one from behind, and overturned into a gorge,” reads a statement by spokesperson Vongani Chauke.

The other passengers have all been admitted to various hospitals in the Mopani district.

Chauke confirmed to Caxton Local Media that the initial number of fatalities (5) have been confirmed, and that the road has been reopened.

Meanwhile, Lowvelder reports Mbombela residents and visitors can expect masses of traffic in and around the city between today and tomorrow.

Traffic is reportedly gridlocked on the N4 and R37 heading toward the stadium, and scores of vehicles have also been reported on the R40, resulting in slow-moving traffic.

Read original story on www.citizen.co.za