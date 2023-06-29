KZN teen shot dead on way to school

Wentworth SAPS in Durban, KZN, is investigating a case of murder after a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times earlier this week.

It was alleged that the teenager was shot while walking to school for holiday classes.

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo says the murder took place on Richard Winn Road.

According to an incident report, a suspect approached the teenager and fired several shots at him. It is further alleged that an eyewitness saw the suspect flee along a pathway on Rooks Road in Wentworth.

Multiple 9mm spent cartridges were found on scene.

Photographs of the deceased lying on the pavement have since gone viral on social media.

