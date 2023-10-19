Hydrogen-powered BMW iX5 fleet to reach local shores in early 2024

A fleet of hydrogen-powered BMW iX5 vehicles are set to make their way to South Africa early next year, thanks to a collaborative effort involving BMW SA, Sasol South Africa, and Anglo-American Platinum.

Peter van Binsbergen, the CEO of BMW Group South Africa, is spearheading this mission to promote awareness of fuel, cell electric vehicles and hydrogen refuelling technology. Following the reveal of a proof of concept, the next step is to bring a small fleet of purpose-built iX5 models to South African roads.

These vehicles will join an international trial designed to assess the real-world performance of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen. This testing phase is pivotal before full-scale production, as it’s crucial to understand how these vehicles perform in the hands of customers. When asked about the timeline for customer availability, Van Binsbergen couldn’t provide a specific date. He also mentioned the possibility of a limited run of production vehicles in the second half of the decade, pending the trial’s outcome.

Van Binsbergen also emphasised the significant role that hydrogen can play in achieving global climate neutrality. Hydrogen, as a versatile energy source, offers a promising pathway to a sustainable future. He highlighted South Africa’s potential in this regard, citing the nation’s rich resource base and robust infrastructure, which positions it as a key player in the emerging Green Hydrogen Economy.

This collaboration aims to showcase BMW’s fuel cell electric vehicle technology, underscoring its role in the future of sustainable transportation. As South Africa explores the potential of hydrogen and sustainable transportation, one can’t help but wonder if this initiative could prove beneficial for the South African economy. With abundant resources and the allure of a greener, more sustainable future, the prospects appear promising.

