Comparing Toyota and Ford: Entry-level bakkies in SA

In a battle of the local bakkie titles, the top two frequent flyers are Toyota’s Hilux and Ford’s Ranger. Here we have a look at the entry-level bakkies of each in South Africa.

In the new vehicle market, the bakkie constantly features as one of the most sold segments locally. In October, the Ranger in all of its derivatives sold 1 853 models, while Toyota’s Hilux managed a whopping 3 110 in the same time.

While no data on the specific derivatives sold is provided, the latter’s entry-level single cab comes in almost R150 000 less than that of Ford’s offering. Here is a conclusive look at what differentiates the two best-selling bakkies. It is worth noting that Ford’s bakkie is significantly newer, being ushered into the country in December of 2022, while Toyota’s bakkie has been around since February 2016.

Here is a closer look at their powertrain and utility specifications:

Toyota Hilux 2.0 single cab S Ford Ranger 2.0 SiT single cab XL manual Price R356 600 R494 400 Motor 2l inline-four cylinder petrol 2l inline-four cylinder turbodiesel Power 102kW 125kW Torque 183N.m 405N.m Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual Ground clearance 187mm 234mm Braked Towing Capacity 1 500kg 3 500kg

The bakkies are further separated in terms of warranty. The Toyota includes a three-year 100 000km plan, while Ford’s lasts an extra year and 120 000km. The Ranger also includes features such as a hill-start assist, rear diff lock, traction control and stability control. Inside, the Blue Oval’s cheapest bakkie offering also includes a multi-function control steering wheel, digital instruments, Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port paired to a touch infotainment display.

