Motoring

Toyzuki: Suzuki Jimny turned Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyzuki, which is captivating audiences at off-road shows, is destined to find a home with a fortunate Australian enthusiast.

11 hours ago
CAR Magazine 2 minutes read
Image: Maxtrax.

Enter a diminutive Toyota 79 Series Land Cruiser underpinned by a Suzuki Jimny and appropriately titled the Toyzuki 39.5.

Looking for a new or used Toyota or Suzuki? Find it here with CARmag.

Dubbed the Toyzuki 39.5, this name creatively merges Toyota and Jimny, signifying its lineage as half of a 79 series. It embodies Maxtrax’s innovation and collaboration prowess, teaming up with top aftermarket brands to birth a game-changing off-road machine.

This ambitious project signifies Maxtrax’s commitment to pushing the off-road boundaries. Packed with upgrades from a number of leading aftermarket sponsors, the Toyzuki 39.5 is a showstopper. It flaunts AFN 4×4 Australia crash protection, a Torqit exhaust system, Teralume Industries circular LED auxiliary lights, a snorkel, rock sliders, Hayman Reese towbars, Rotopax fuel containers, and a custom hood with an exclusive intake scoop.

Toyzuki
Image: Maxtrax.

For extensive off-grid adventures, the Toyzuki 39.5 is fully equipped. It boasts an aluminium canopy from Concept Canopies, an Engel portable fridge-freezer, cutting-edge electronics from Custom Off-Grid Solutions and Redarc, an EC Offroad head unit with touchscreen infotainment, plus a GME Australia radio, antenna, and communication system. Expedition134 heavy-duty gear storage boxes and a complete set of onboard tools from Makita and Kincrome amplify its utility.

Toyzuki
Image: Maxtrax.

Related: Comparing the Suzuki Jimny Three-Door and Five-Door

In addition to these upgrades, the Toyzuki 39.5 showcases top-notch components from revered manufacturers like Brown Davis, BEI House, and AEP Advancing Engineering. Rumours even swirl about a potential Herrod Performance supercharger, although it’s yet to be confirmed. This Suzuki Jimny x Toyota Land Cruiser hybrid is currently captivating audiences at off-road shows, destined to find a home with a fortunate Australian enthusiast. The giveaway beckons eager participants through the project’s dedicated website.

Toyzuki
Image: Maxtrax.

Reflecting on its individual legacies, the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 series and the Suzuki Jimny hold their distinct off-road prowess. The Land Cruiser has a robust history as a tough-as-nails workhorse, while the Jimny earned its stripes as a capable compact SUV, despite its size. Maxtrax’s Toyzuki 39.5 isn’t just a machine, it’s a testament to innovation, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of off-road excellence, a must-see for any enthusiast passionate about conquering trails.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag.

The post Toyzuki: Suzuki Jimny Turned Toyota Land Cruiser appeared first on CAR Magazine.

11 hours ago
CAR Magazine 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Leyland unveils Ashok: A game-changing pickup for southern Africa

9 hours ago

Suzuki boasts with another record-breaking sales month amid market decline

December 17, 2023

Safety tips for towing

December 16, 2023

Powering your house from your car – really?

December 15, 2023
 
Back to top button