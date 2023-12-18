Toyzuki: Suzuki Jimny turned Toyota Land Cruiser

Enter a diminutive Toyota 79 Series Land Cruiser underpinned by a Suzuki Jimny and appropriately titled the Toyzuki 39.5.

Dubbed the Toyzuki 39.5, this name creatively merges Toyota and Jimny, signifying its lineage as half of a 79 series. It embodies Maxtrax’s innovation and collaboration prowess, teaming up with top aftermarket brands to birth a game-changing off-road machine.

This ambitious project signifies Maxtrax’s commitment to pushing the off-road boundaries. Packed with upgrades from a number of leading aftermarket sponsors, the Toyzuki 39.5 is a showstopper. It flaunts AFN 4×4 Australia crash protection, a Torqit exhaust system, Teralume Industries circular LED auxiliary lights, a snorkel, rock sliders, Hayman Reese towbars, Rotopax fuel containers, and a custom hood with an exclusive intake scoop.

For extensive off-grid adventures, the Toyzuki 39.5 is fully equipped. It boasts an aluminium canopy from Concept Canopies, an Engel portable fridge-freezer, cutting-edge electronics from Custom Off-Grid Solutions and Redarc, an EC Offroad head unit with touchscreen infotainment, plus a GME Australia radio, antenna, and communication system. Expedition134 heavy-duty gear storage boxes and a complete set of onboard tools from Makita and Kincrome amplify its utility.

In addition to these upgrades, the Toyzuki 39.5 showcases top-notch components from revered manufacturers like Brown Davis, BEI House, and AEP Advancing Engineering. Rumours even swirl about a potential Herrod Performance supercharger, although it’s yet to be confirmed. This Suzuki Jimny x Toyota Land Cruiser hybrid is currently captivating audiences at off-road shows, destined to find a home with a fortunate Australian enthusiast. The giveaway beckons eager participants through the project’s dedicated website.

Reflecting on its individual legacies, the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 series and the Suzuki Jimny hold their distinct off-road prowess. The Land Cruiser has a robust history as a tough-as-nails workhorse, while the Jimny earned its stripes as a capable compact SUV, despite its size. Maxtrax’s Toyzuki 39.5 isn’t just a machine, it’s a testament to innovation, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of off-road excellence, a must-see for any enthusiast passionate about conquering trails.

