Daniel Rowe clinches 2023 Class D championship at Kyalami Nine Hour Race
Volkswagen Motorsport's Daniel Rowe secured the MSA South African Endurance Series Touring Car Class D championship for 2023.
Despite facing technical setbacks during the Nine Hours of Kyalami, Daniel Rowe’s stellar performance throughout the season, alongside teammates Jonathan Mogotsi and Charl Visser, ensured victory.
Rowe expressed his gratitude to his teammates and the motorsport team for their collective efforts. The championship win adds a bright note to an otherwise challenging race, highlighting Volkswagen’s dominance in endurance racing.
Source: MotorsportMedia