Mercedes-AMG G63 loses its roof and gets suicide doors

You can put a price tag on custom Mercedes treatment. At least that is the case with Refined Marques and their Mercedes-AMG G63 which is an act of opulence and attention to detail.

The German custom tuner has boldly ventured where Mercedes-Benz has not by crafting chopping the roof off of the rowdy V8 4×4. Drawing inspiration from the G500 Final Edition and utilizing the new G63 as its canvas, this one-of-20 creation boasts a 430 kW twin-turbo V8 engine.

The sonorous motor isn’t the focal point of the bespoke model however since the distinguishing feature of Refined Marques’ Mercedes-AMG G63 Cabriolet is the addition of two suicide rear doors, enhancing accessibility to the rear bench.

In the realm of AMG-converted G-Wagon convertibles, this venture seeks to fill a conspicuous void. Originally envisioned as a one-off project, the idea took a fascinating turn when Refined Marques CEO Ahmed Al Bakry’s son proposed the concept during a drive in their existing G Brabus. The rear doors, initially designed to open conventionally, evolved into suicide doors to facilitate easier access for larger passengers.

The 20-unit limited production gained traction as word spread among Al Bakry’s affluent clientele, predominantly composed of collectors from the Middle East. Far from a hastily executed aftermarket endeavour, the development of the G63 Cabriolet spanned 18 months, driven by a commitment to achieving or surpassing factory-level quality. Al Bakry’s attention to detail even garnered approval from a former head of quality control at Mercedes-Benz, who found no faults after an hour-long inspection.

Despite being an aftermarket creation, the demand for the G63 Cabriolet has been robust, with most of the allocated units already spoken for. Al Bakry disclosed that a waiting list is in place for potential buyers, and the owner of the showcased China Blue model has turned down an offer exceeding double the $1,3 million (R24 million) starting price. Prospective buyers seeking this distinctive G-Wagen will likely have to explore the second-hand market, and exclusivity comes at a premium in this bespoke automotive realm.

