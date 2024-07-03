Volvo electric trucks surpass 80 million kilometre mark

Eighty million kilometres of electric trucking since 2019, and Volvo is at the heart of it.

This translates to significant environmental and operational benefits, something that is close to the Volvo heart.

The electric fleet’s 80 million kilometres equate to over 25 million litres of diesel saved and a reduction of 68 000 tonnes of CO2 emissions – a major win for sustainability.

Transport companies using Volvo electric trucks benefit from a competitive edge by offering emission-free deliveries. Electric trucks offer a quieter and more comfortable driving experience for operators.

Volvo’s electric truck deliveries surged by 256% in 2023, with continued customer interest in 2024. They hold a significant market share in Europe (56%) and the United States (44%).

The brand has delivered over 3 500 electric trucks to customers in 45 countries, including Latin America, South Korea and Malaysia, and introduced extra-heavy electric tractors in South Africa.

The growing demand from transport companies and service buyers for sustainable solutions is pushing the shift towards electric trucks and Volvo’s electric truck range caters to various applications, from urban deliveries to regional hauls and construction.

The range offers eight fully electric truck models, including extra-heavy electric tractors available in South Africa. The top-selling Volvo FH Electric received the prestigious International Truck of the Year Award 2024.

Source: Tanje Wandrag