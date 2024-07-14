R1.3m Toyota Prado rocks South Africa’s new car market

The new Toyota Prado has sold almost 700 units in its first month – and it’s a big deal!

The all-new Toyota Prado has been on sale locally for little over a month, but already the SUV has garnered widespread interest from attracted buyers. The nameplate comes with a vast amount of pedigree, making it one of the most revered names in the automotive industry.

Since going on sale in May, this P250 Series has quickly attracted attention with its eye-catching, boxy design. It’s a refresh in a world where smooth lines dominate the bodywork. Yet, Toyota opted for a retro design that houses a modern interior with contemporary technology. And it worked! Because the Prado, despite the range being priced from R1 296 300, sold a whopping 694 units!

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) confirmed that 679 of these units are the new generation, while 15 are of the outgoing J150 Series. It’s a massive achievement for TSAM, proving that the Prado remains a strong and favourable vehicle in the South African automotive landscape.

The Prado range

The Prado range consists of four models. The Prado 2.8 GD TX kickstarts the range with a price of R1 296 300, followed by the Prado 2.8 GD VX-R at R1 448 900. Two First Edition models are also available, priced at R1 462 400 for the monotone and R1 472 600 for the bi-tone.

All models are powered by the 2.8l turbodiesel engine made famous by the venerable Toyota Hilux, producing 150kW and 500N.m. The latter is available in a wide torque band, spreading from 1 600 – 2 800r/min. In the Prado, the traditional six-speed automatic transmission linked with this engine has been replaced by a more modern eight-speed automatic. All models are 4×4.

The Prado comes standard with a nine-services/90 000km service plan and a three-year/100 000km warranty.

