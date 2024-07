JLR will be the first to adopt these FSC-certified tyres on a large scale, starting with the new Range Rover Electric. This commitment will result in over 250 000 FSC-certified tyres being produced annually. The collaboration underscores a shared vision of sustainability between JLR and Pirelli.

As part of its Reimagine strategy, JLR aims to ensure that the natural rubber used in its tyres is traceable from the plantation to the final product. The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification process verifies that the rubber is sourced responsibly, meeting high standards of environmental and social sustainability.

Andrea Debbane, the sustainability director at JLR, emphasised the importance of this partnership: “This is an exciting point in our sustainable luxury journey. By choosing Pirelli’s FSC-certified tyres, we’re offering our clients high-quality, high-performance tyres while supporting responsible forest management and protecting communities in our rubber supply chain.”

Pirelli’s head of sustainability and new mobility Matteo Battaini echoed these sentiments: “Innovation in materials and sustainability is crucial for us. The FSC certification ensures that forests are managed to preserve biodiversity and benefit local communities. We are pleased that JLR is the first carmaker to use our FSC-certified tyres across a wide range of vehicles.”

FSC data shows growing awareness of the FSC logo, with a 2023 survey revealing that 77% of people in the UK recognise the FSC logo, and 71% would prefer FSC-certified products. Beyond introducing FSC-certified tyres, JLR and Pirelli are working together to increase the percentage of sustainable and recycled content in all tyres supplied to JLR. This collaboration is part of a broader effort to set new benchmarks for environmental and social responsibility within the luxury automotive industry.

JLR has also strengthened its global sourcing processes to evaluate suppliers based on ESG criteria. This initiative aims to ensure that suppliers meet the highest standards of green environmental performance, labour practices, and social responsibility.

