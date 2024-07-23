Chinese vehicles becoming hot targets for hijackers in SA

South Africa’s carjacking landscape is shifting as Chinese vehicles, once rarely targeted by criminals, are now becoming a prime focus. This trend directly reflects the growing popularity of Chinese car brands in the country.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann confirmed that hijackings involving Chinese cars rose during the first half of 2024 compared to both the same period in 2023 and the latter half of last year. Bartmann attributes this to the simple logic of supply and demand. Carjackers target specific vehicles based on their perceived value in the illegal market. With the increasing popularity and perceived improvement in the quality of Chinese brands, they’ve become more attractive targets.

The rise in demand for Chinese vehicles in South Africa is undeniable. Brands like BAIC, Beijing, Chery, GWM, Haval, Jaecoo, and Omoda have all seen significant sales growth in recent years. This trend aligns with hijacking statistics, which often show a correlation between stolen vehicles and the best-selling cars on the road.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa sales figures offer some insight into the most targeted Chinese brands. Chery, for example, has been a consistent top seller, with the Tiggo 8 Pro being a particularly popular model. Haval’s H6 SUV is another strong contender, while GWM’s P Series bakkies (pick-up trucks) have also found favour with South African buyers. These sales figures likely mirror the hijacking trends observed by Fidelity Services Group.

Related: Most Stolen Vehicle Parts and Accessories in Mzansi

So, what can you do to protect yourself? Bartmann urges motorists to stay vigilant, regardless of the car they drive. Be aware of your surroundings and watch for suspicious vehicles following you. If you feel unsafe, don’t hesitate to drive past your intended destination and head straight to a police station or contact your armed response company.

Equipping your car with a telematics system can also be a valuable tool in recovering a stolen vehicle.

Most importantly, if you are the unfortunate target of a hijacking, do not resist. Criminals are likely armed and will not hesitate to use violence. Remember, your safety is paramount. Hijackings can happen anywhere, anytime, so staying alert and aware is your best defence.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag

The post Chinese Vehicles Becoming Hot Targets for Hijackers in SA appeared first on CAR Magazine.