Updated GR Corolla gains automatic transmission and more torque

Toyota has unwrapped the updated GR Corolla, which, although sporting several subtle cosmetic enhancements, has, most notably, gained an automatic transmission and an increase in torque! Here’s what you can expect:

Looking for a new or used Toyota? Find it here with CARmag!

As a reminder, the GR Corolla employs Toyota’s 1.6-litre turbo-triple, which, in the currently available six-speed manual derivative, produces 221kW and 370Nm of torque, the latter of which is sent to the firm’s GR-Four all-wheel-drive system as soon as the rev needle edges the 3 000r/min marker. However, for the updated, eight-speed Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT) model, Toyota has injected the petrol unit with an additional 30 Nm, lifting the total torque output to a healthy 400Nm.

Related: Review: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition

According to the company, the DAT software has been ‘optimised’ for ‘sporty’ driving. Thanks to its ‘quick-shifting’ performance and ‘optimal’ gear selection, Toyota says the DAT is a sports car enthusiast’s dream, whether a professional driver or not. Indeed, the carmaker says the fitment of the DAT also allows drivers to focus more on acceleration, braking and steering manoeuvres and, as a result, opens up possibilities, especially setting faster lap times, for a wider range of drivers. In addition, the firm says that, with the DAT sporting similar ratios to that of the manual cog swapper, it not only provides ‘optimal’ on-track performance but also an ‘energetic feel’ when driving on motorways.

Related: DRAG RACE: Toyota GR Corolla GR-Four Circuit vs Volkswagen Golf R

Fore and aft Torsen limited-slip differentials will be present on the updated variant, as is launch control ‘to enable powerful acceleration’ in a straight line. Toyota has yet to release the DAT-equipped GR Corolla’s performance figures, though. However, as a reminder, when we tested the manual GR Corolla in the July 2023 issue of CAR, we achieved a whip-crack 5.04s 0-100km/h sprint time.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Updated GR Corolla Gains Automatic and More Torque! appeared first on CAR Magazine.