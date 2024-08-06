Coastal and inland prices: Here’s what fuel will cost from midnight

The international market is favouring motorists at the pumps after oil prices fell significantly last week. Despite this, it has only translated into a small price reduction across all grades of fuel. Here is how much an appointment at the pumps will cost from midnight.

Following serial fuel decreases following some record heights, the price per litre in August will continue the trend but only by a small amount. The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has published the latest numbers with the adjustments set to go into effect August 7. Slightly lower oil prices and a strong performing rand against the US dollar (which is what oil is traded in) have aided with a slight reprieve for motorists at the pumps.

On the whole, the department published that petrol will come down by as much as 15 cents while diesel will come down by 17 cents and 28 cents, depending on the grade.

August 2024 fuel price

Inland petrol unleaded 93 – R22.71 (down from R22.86)

– R22.71 (down from R22.86) Inland petrol unleaded 95 – R23.11 (down from R23.26)

– R23.11 (down from R23.26) Coastal petrol unleaded 93 – R21.92 (down from R22.07)

– R21.92 (down from R22.07) Coastal petrol unleaded 95 – R22.32 (down from R22.47)

– R22.32 (down from R22.47) Inland diesel 500ppm – R20.38 (down from R20.66)

– R20.38 (down from R20.66) Inland diesel 50ppm – R20.74 (down from R20.91)

– R20.74 (down from R20.91) Coastal diesel 500ppm – R19.59 (down from R19.87)

– R19.59 (down from R19.87) Coastal diesel 50ppm – R19.98 (down from R20.15)

In terms of what this translates to in the real world, a petrol-powered vehicle with a 60l tank running on unleaded 95 inland will cost R1 386.60 to brim while a diesel with the same capacity tank will cost R1 244.40 to fill with 50ppm fuel.

According to the department, the average Brent crude oil price increased from $82.24 a barrel to $83.55 over the past month and accredits the contributing factors to the decline in US inventories and reduced production from Canada. Tensions in the Middle East and continued production cuts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have further aided. If these trends continue, there could likely be another reprieve in September.

