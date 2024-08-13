GWM’s P500 bakkie and Tank 500 SUV arrive in South Africa

GWM will officially launch the P500 double-cab bakkie and Tank 500 seven-seater SUV on local shores today.

In February, GWM announced a quartet of new products, two of which fall under the Chinese automaker’s ‘Haval’ sub-brand – the recently-launched Haval Jolion Pro and H7, and, notably, the P500 and Tank 500.

GWM P-Series P500

Locally, the flagship P-Series will be available with the choice of two engine options, a 2.4l turbodiesel and the company’s now-familiar hybrid set-up. The former, four-cylinder oil burner churns out 135kW and 480N.m of torque, sent to a four-wheel-drive system via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Coupled with a self-shifter sporting a similar number cogs, the 2l, four-cylinder petrol-electric powertrain produces 255kW and 648N.m. Like the diesel derivative, the electrified model features four-wheel drive. According to the brand, the diesel unit and hybrid set-up sips, on average, 8.6l/100km and 9.8l/100 km, respectively. Braked towing capacity is rated at 3 500kg for both models.

A trio of trim lines will be on offer, with the diesel model available in Luxury and Super Luxury guises, while Ultra Luxury level of specification will be exclusive to the hybrid variant.

GWM Tank 500

Employing the same powertrain as the range-topping version of its smaller sibling, the Tank 300, the Tank 500 will be available with only the firm’s 255kW/648N.m hybrid powertrain. The electrified 2l four-pot is exclusively coupled with a nine-speed automatic cog swapper, which directs power and torque to all four corners. The seven-seater SUV will be available in two spec levels, Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury.

