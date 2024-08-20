Gauteng and Cape karting thrills promise extremely tight national finals

The Rotax Max Challenge hosted two crucial karting regional finals, with the Gauteng Northern Regions races going down in sunny Vereeniging, while a Western Province meeting entertained at a cooler and cloudier Killarney on Saturday, August 17.

Both regions hosted thrilling races, with drivers from across the country vying for top spots. The events served as crucial preparation for the upcoming national championships and the prestigious Rotax Max Grand Finals.

Gauteng highlights

Jason Coetzee secured runner-up in the DD2, showcasing his talent for the national stage. Tshepang Shisinwana dominated the Mini Max, securing his championship hopes, and Gianna Pascoal impressed in the Junior Max, finishing as the runner-up.

Western Cape action

Sebastian Boyd, Joseph Oelz, and Matthew Wadeley shared victories in the DD2. Jared Jordan clinched the DD2 Masters title, while Charl Michael Visser dominated in the Senior Max. William Marshall triumphed in the Junior Max, and Max Boshoff claimed victory in the Mini Max. Michael O’Mahoney, Liam Wharton, and Ruhan Victor shared wins in the Micro Max.

These regional races showcased the depth of talent in South African karting, with young drivers demonstrating exceptional skill and determination.

The Rotax Max National Finals is scheduled for Zwartkops Raceway on August 31.

Source: MotorsportMedia / Photos: Motorsport Fanatix