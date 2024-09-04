August 2024’s top 5 exporters

Ford leads all other exporters for August scaling up operations with the Ranger to convincingly taking the title from Mercedes-Benz.



Looking for your new or used vehicle? Find it here with CARmag!

Naamsa reported that there was a stutter in the good momentum experienced in the past several months for new vehicle sales data from August. The domestic new vehicle market signalled a decline of around 4.9% year to date but the export data is far more significant falling 34.3% from the same time last year. The domestic new vehicle market recorded total sales reaching 43 588 units, marking a drop of 2 266 units compared to the 45 854 vehicles sold in August 2023. Export sales saw a significant decrease of 14 658 units falling to 28 073 units from the 42 731 vehicles exported in the same month last year.

Top 5 exporters for August 2024

Ford – 8 123 (up from 5 440) Mercedes-Benz – 7 600 (up from 7 400) BMW Group – 6 400 (up from 6 300) Volkswagen – 2 910 (down from 3 735) Toyota – 1 701 (down from 1 702)

Related: Chery Could Introduce a Hilux-Rivalling Double Cab Bakkie

The export market continues to face hurdles, primarily due to weak economic activity in Europe, a key export destination. Although Eurozone inflation fell to 2.2% in August 2024, its lowest level in over three years, weak regional demand impacted vehicle exports. Interestingly, vehicle exports to the US have shown significant growth, increasing by 132% year-to-date compared to the same period in 2023. The easing of monetary policy in major export markets could contribute to more favourable export performance in the latter part of the year.

Related: Fiat Will Debut Five Retro Models Including Double Cab Bakkie

As a reminder, Ford manufactures the Ranger bakkie at its Silverton plant while Mercedes-Benz in second position for August, produces the C-Class line-up at the coast. The BMW Group produces the X3 at Rosslyn, of which the new iteration will start rolling off of the production line in due course.

Browse thousands of new and used cars here with CARmag!

The post Top 5 Exporters – August 2024 appeared first on CAR Magazine.