Spoilt for choice: GWM P500 vs Ford Ranger Tremor

The GWM P500 2.4T 9AT 4X4 Super Luxury and the Ford Ranger Tremor represent two approaches to the double-cab bakkie market in South Africa, each offering unique attributes and features. Both bakkies were launched locally in 2024 and are gunning for the discerning buyer’s attention.

Heritage in South Africa

Ford has a long-established presence in South Africa, with the Ranger being a well-recognised and respected name in the bakkie segment. The Ranger’s reputation is built on reliability, ruggedness, and a strong heritage that resonates with South African consumers who value reliable performance both on and off the road. The Ranger Tremor, in particular, builds on this legacy by combining advanced off-road capabilities with practical utility.

In contrast, GWM is a newer entrant to the South African market but has been rapidly expanding its portfolio. The GWM P500, bolstering the existing P-Series range, reflects the company’s innovative spirit and ambition to challenge established players in the bakkie segment. By introducing advanced technologies and a bold design, GWM aims to carve out a niche for itself, particularly among consumers looking for something different from the traditional offerings.

Size and design

The GWM P500 2.4T 9AT 4X4 Super Luxury has a bold and imposing presence, measuring 5 400mm in length and 1 991mm in width, with a substantial wheelbase of 3 350mm. This size, combined with features such as a large grille, distinctive LED headlights, and a unique split rear tailgate, gives the P500 a strong, commanding road presence. The P500’s exterior is further enhanced by functional elements like roof rails, fixed side steps, and a panoramic sunroof.

On the other hand, the Ford Ranger Tremor is designed with a rugged and adventurous character in mind. This bakkie stands out with its black honeycomb off-road grille, unique Bolder Grey exterior details, and 17-inch Asphalt Black machine-faced alloy rims with all-terrain tyres. The design is both functional and aesthetic, aimed at providing enhanced off-road capability while maintaining a tough and purposeful look. The Ranger Tremor’s visual appeal is completed by distinctive ‘Tremor’ badges and decals.

Interior traits

Inside, the GWM P500 emphasises luxury and comfort with high-quality materials such as Nappa leather, a panoramic sunroof, and advanced electronic adjustments for both front and rear seats. The cabin is spacious, and features modern amenities like a 14.6-inch multi-touchscreen display, a Harman Infinity 10-speaker audio system, and extensive climate control options. The inclusion of electronically adjustable rear seats with heating, cooling, and even massage functions underline the P500’s focus on providing a premium driving experience.

The Ford Ranger Tremor, while also offering a comfortable interior, places a stronger emphasis on practicality and durability, suitable for rugged environments and overlanding adventures. The interior is equipped with Ford’s latest SYNC technology, which includes a high-resolution touchscreen for navigation and infotainment, along with smart features like Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Trail Turn Assist for enhanced manoeuvrability in challenging off-road conditions. The Tremor’s interior is designed to provide a balance between comfort and practicality.

Smart technologies

Both the GWM P500 and Ford Ranger Tremor come packed with smart technologies, but their focus varies. The GWM P500 stands out with a suite of advanced safety features such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Fatigue Monitoring, cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera system. These reflect GWM’s approach to integrating high-end safety and convenience features into a bakkie.

The Ford Ranger Tremor also offers a range of smart technologies, primarily aimed at enhancing its off-road capabilities. Features like Pro Trailer Backup Assist with Trailer Reverse Guidance and Trail Turn Assist provide drivers with greater confidence and control in challenging terrains. Additionally, the Tremor includes adaptive cruise control and several driver assistance features.

Powertrains

The GWM P500 2.4T 9AT 4X4 Super Luxury is powered by a 2.4l turbodiesel engine producing 135kW and 480N.m of torque, coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission. As a sidenote, GWM also offers a petrol-electric hybrid option with a combined output of 255kW and 648N.m of torque as the headliner of the P500 range.

In comparison, the Ford Ranger Tremor is equipped with the automaker’s familiar 2l turbodiesel engine delivering 154kW and 500N.m of torque. This engine, paired with a full-time four-wheel-drive system, offers robust performance, particularly suited for off-road conditions. Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers take care of suspension duties, gifting the Tremor a ride quality few – if any – bakkie in SA can match. Like the P500, the Ranger line-up is also headed by a powerful petrol engine. Only here, a 292kW/583N.m turbocharged 3l V6 powers the revered Ranger Raptor.

Pricing, warranties and service plans

The GWM P500 is competitively priced in the South African market, with the 2.4T 9AT 4X4 Super Luxury model available at R889 900. GWM also provides a comprehensive service package, including a five-year/75 000km service plan and a seven-year/200 000km warranty.

The Ford Ranger Tremor is positioned as a more affordable option compared to some of the higher-end models in the Ranger line-up, such as the Wildtrak X, yet it maintains a strong focus on capability and durability. The bakkie is priced at R978 600 and comes with a four-year/120 000km warranty. Service and maintenance plans are optionally available.

