Sasol Solar Challenge returns for 8th time in September

Billed as Africa’s premier solar-car event, the eighth instalment of the Sasol Solar Challenge is underway in September, with the company saying this year’s event promises an ‘exhilarating’ blend of innovation, competition, and sustainability.

Rob Walker, the director of the Sasol Solar Challenge, said: “We believe that the future of mobility lies in sustainable solutions that enhance transport systems while also protecting the planet. With this year’s event, we want to emphasise the importance of embracing innovative technologies to reduce our carbon footprint and promote clean transportation.”

According to the company, what sets the Sasol Solar Challenge apart from other solar events is its unique blend of innovation, strategy, and endurance. Competitors must navigate not only the technical challenges of solar vehicle design but also the strategic complexities of route planning and energy management. Spanning eight days, the event kicks off in Secunda, Mpumalanga, with the finish line based in Cape Town.

“Teamwork, innovation, and strategy are all central to the Sasol Solar Challenge, with teams required to not only navigate the technical challenges of the route and their solar-powered cars but also strategic elements including route planning and energy optimisation,” said Walker.

A total of 14 teams, reigning from both local shores and overseas, the latter of which includes the current champions and contenders from the World Solar Challenge, will compete in this year’s event. According to the brand: “The participation of these world-class competitors reaffirms the Sasol Solar Challenge’s status as a key player on the global stage, drawing international attention and raising the stakes for all involved.”

Most noteworthy, however, a record number of female participants will compete in the eighth edition of the Sasol Solar Challenge, which, with a firm focus on gender diversity, makes a ‘powerful’ statement about the growing role of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, the brand says.

