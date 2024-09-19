Lancia Montecarlo from final ‘The Grand Tour’ special joins Clarkson’s collection

If you are planning on watching the final episode of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s motoring career it is worth noting now that there are spoilers ahead! Undeniably an emotional journey for both viewer and the famed trio that has been on TV screens for more than two decades, Amazon’s The Grand Tour has now come to an end as we know it.

‘One For The Road’ features the famed presenters collaborating on one last motoring entertainment project before finally parting ways. We have been keeping track of their activity during the shooting process, which took place over the border in Zimbabwe and Botswana, and as of last Friday, aired globally through the streaming service.

The opening scene shows Clarkson atop a pedestrian bridge between a gorge, overlooking a spectacular view with a waterfall underneath. He added that Mr Wilman (the anonymous programme director) suggested they do something important, which included purchasing medium-sized electric cars and seeing how many laps they could do on the M25 on one charge. May further added that instead of that, they would simply ‘buy things they always wanted’. The results follow shortly after with May’s Triumph Stag parking underneath a tree, joined thereafter with Hammonds’s Mk1 Ford Capri GXL sporting a 3.0-litre V6. The namesake of this article joins last, with Clarkson arriving in a Lotus Blue mid-engined Lancia Montecarlo, sporting Ferrari 308 tail lights and the headlights, grille, and rims off of a Delta Integrale. Justifying that the Italian brand was perfect for the first special the trio did two decades ago, which he used to drive across Botswana citing it being ‘the ideal car for Africa’.

Clarkson made a few modifications to the Lancia, with a Recaro sports seat replacing the leather, and an Alcantara wheel. Despite suffering some mishaps in the treacherous Zimbabwean road infrastructure, the Italian coupe managed to complete the trip and has now ended up in the UK at Clarkson’s Chipping Norton farm. Despite all of the hardships, the matching number plates Monte Carlo has surfaced in a video shared on Clarkson’s Instagram page, in which he hosted the annual Chipping Norton Alfa day, with some other Italian guests present.

In the video, the coupe seems to be in stellar condition, with some front-end damage collected through the road trip now repaired. The Capri and Stag are currently undergoing restorations at Hammond’s restoration business and are expected to rejoin their owners soon. This isn’t the first time Clarkson, nor his colleagues have kept a vehicle following a special – Clarkson previously used his off-road Bentley in an episode of Clarkson’s Farm.

