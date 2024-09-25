Nissan says regulations have culled the ageing GT-R

It has been expected for a while, but it has finally been confirmed that the Nissan R35 GT-R will be culled, and the Japanese automaker claims it is because of regulations.

Despite the original formula coming out at the end of 2007, the model has remained an impressive offering in the high-end segment, improving performance with each new iteration. By the sounds of it, Nissan would have continued doing this for the foreseeable future, however, it has been confirmed that production will conclude next year.

Nissan’s global product boss Pierre Loing explained the situation in an interview with Top Gear magazine. “It’s been on sale for 17 years, and we’d love to make it another 17, but the regulators give us some trouble!” he said. The GT-R was retired from the European market in July 2021 due to new noise regulations and was previously withdrawn from Australia after failing to meet stricter side-impact crash test requirements.

Typically, when a car’s production ends, a successor is on the horizon. Unfortunately, that’s not the case for the GT-R. When the final model rolls off the production line in 2025, there won’t be an immediate replacement at the Tochigi plant in Japan. Loing hinted at a potential gap in production, noting that the GT-R’s history includes previous hiatuses between generations. That being said, there has been speculation about an electric successor after last year’s Hyper Force concept showcased the potential of a future GT-R with solid-state batteries. However, Nissan’s past timeline suggests that any new generation could be years away.

Nissan design director Giovanny Arroba has suggested that the next GT-R could arrive by 2030, calling the Hyper Force a ‘tangible dream to achieve by the end of the decade’. Meanwhile, Nissan’s VP of global product strategy Ivan Espinosa confirmed early work on a third sports car, possibly reviving the Silvia, although it hasn’t been greenlit for production yet. There is no knowing whether any of these potential vehicles will retain ICE powertrains.

The story of the GT-R is not new. Stricter regulations have already claimed several performance cars in Europe, including the Toyota GR86, Subaru BRZ, and Porsche Boxster and Cayman. Even the latest Ford Mustang and certain BMW models have seen power reductions due to tougher emissions laws. The days are becoming more and more limited for enthusiasts to own these driver-oriented cars from new.

