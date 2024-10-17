China’s Leapmotor eyes SA with African market expansion

Leapmotor International — a joint venture established between Chinese company Leapmotor and Stellantis, who owns a 51% stake in the electric-vehicle (EV) start-up — has confirmed its plans on introducing its EV offerings to the African market from the fourth quarter of 2024. The announcement was made at the 2024 Paris Motor Show.

Emphasising the firm’s ‘ambitious’ global strategy, Leapmotor International CEO Tianshu Xin said: “Leapmotor International may be a start-up, but it’s a start-up with two incredibly strong parents. One brings innovation and competitive pricing to the table, while the other — through our partnership with Stellantis — offers powerful global resources and an unmatched service infrastructure.”

Looking for a new or used vehicle? Find it here with CARmag!

Alongside the announcement, the carmaker made use of the Paris Motor Show to showcase the latest model in its product portfolio — the B10, an emissions-free, C-segment SUV, which, the manufacturer says, combines ‘cutting-edge’ technology with affordability.

“The B10 embodies our vision for an electric future — offering not only superior performance and smart connectivity, but also making that future accessible to consumers worldwide,” said Zhu Jiangming, the founder of Leapmotor.

Related: Leapmotor B10 Unveiled as Affordable New Electric SUV

Like the C10 SUV, the brand’s first product created for global consumption, Leapmotor International says the B10, the initial derivative in its B-series line-up, was ‘specifically’ designed for the global market. As such, although the marque has yet to confirm the models destined for the African continent, we won’t be surprised if the C10, which has a claimed electric range of 420km, and B10 make their way here.

The brand’s EV product range further includes the T03, a compact, five-seater city car with a claimed range of 265km, and the six-seater C16 SUV, which made its European debut alongside the B10.

Looking for a new or used vehicle? Find it here with CARmag!

The post China’s Leapmotor Eyes SA With African Market Expansion Confirmation appeared first on CAR Magazine.