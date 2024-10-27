Review: Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.0TSI GT

Timely updates to the venerable VW Polo Vivo range aim to keep South Africa’s bestselling hatch relevant. But is there still enough substance available in this ageing platform to stave off the competition? Ian McLaren shares his thoughts from driving the hatchback in Gqeberha.

Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.0TSI GT fast facts

Price: R356 000

R356 000 Powertrain: 1l, three-cylinder, turbopetrol

1l, three-cylinder, turbopetrol Transmission: six-speed manual

six-speed manual Power: 81kW @ 5 000r/min

81kW @ 5 000r/min Torque: 200N.m @ 2 000r/min

200N.m @ 2 000r/min 0-100 km/h: 9.5 seconds

9.5 seconds Top speed: 196km/h

196km/h Fuel consumption: 4.8l/100km

4.8l/100km Emissions: 109g/km

109g/km Rivals: Hyundai i20; Mazda2

The spiritual successor to the Citi Golf, the original Polo Vivo was the product of Volkswagen South Africa’s 2010 decision to develop a repackaged fourth-generation Polo to occupy the entry-level space created below an altogether more sophisticated incoming Polo hatch. Including a follow-up exercise conducted on the fifth-generation car, Volkswagen Group Africa has, to date, sold more than 425 000 examples of its home-grown budget Polo. Significantly, while sharing its Kariega assembly line with the modern Polo hatch, up to 75% of the Vivo’s components are locally sourced.

With competition within this segment having evolved and ahead of an expanded mandate to include establishing sales volume in neighbouring African markets, the modern Vivo range has been handed a timely update. The revised five-model line-up is now offered in base (Vivo), Life and Style specifications, replacing Trendline, Comfortline and Highline in the outgoing portfolio. An updated GT model retains its flagship status.

The hatch gains Volkswagen’s latest 2D corporate logo and modern stacked tailgate badging to align it visually with the rest of the family. Revised bumper treatments, front and rear, a new grille design with chrome detailing that mimics the IQ. Light-linked LED light strip found on the current Polo and (from the Life models) and redesigned headlamp units with daytime running lights have also been added. New alloy wheel designs are offered in 15-inch on Life models and 16-inch on Style, with the GT’s 17-inch ‘Mirabeau’ items finished in Anthracite.

Bringing the updated GT closer to its big brother Polo GTI sibling, the flagship Vivo is further distinguished roof and wing mirror caps finished in black, a colour-coded roof spoiler and a chrome exhaust finisher. Updated signage does away with the door decals featured on the outgoing car and adds new GT badging in the same font as the brand’s famous GTI lettering.

Among the highlights of the updated Vivo’s interior are a neatly integrated nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired smartphone mirroring, upgraded cloth upholstery, and the standard fitment of a multi-function steering wheel throughout the range; this item being leather-bound in the Style and GT models.

Standard throughout the Vivo range is ESC stability control and tyre pressure monitoring, with Style and GT models fitted with driver and front passenger side airbags, complementing already included dual front items. Carried over from the outgoing range, the Vivo is offered with a choice of three engines; a naturally aspirated 1.4l engine in two states of tune – offering 55kW in the base model and 63kW in Life specification – or a 77kW 1.6l engine mated with either a six-speed automatic (Life) or six-speed manual transmission (Style). The GT retains its 81kW/200N.m turbocharged 1.0 TSI engine and six-speed manual gearbox.

A boon in terms of the ownership experience associated with these proven powertrain options is the relative ease with which each can be manoeuvred around town, including a lightweight and easily modulated clutch pedal, and seamless gearshifts in the manual models. Expect the naturally aspirated engines to work a little harder (affecting otherwise impressively frugal fuel consumption figures) at altitude, though.

At sea level, close to the home of Volkswagen Group Africa in Gqeberha, a lengthy stint behind the wheel of the updated Vivo GT reminded me what an accomplished ‘warm hatch’ it remains. At cruising speeds, and despite this derivative’s low-profile tyres, ride comfort remains impressively assured over most surfaces. VW’s proven 1l, three-cylinder engine remains a keen participant, even if a bout of eager driving quickly puts any notion of matching Volkswagen’s 4.8l/100km claimed fuel consumption figure firmly to bed.

While height adjustment on the driver’s seat allowed me to find a comfortable driving position in the Vivo GT, a drive later the same day of a modern MQB-based Polo hatch highlighted just how much more rear passenger legroom is available behind my (186cm tall) seat setting in the newer package compared with in the Vivo. As a reminder, by our measurements, the Vivo hatch offers 216l worth of luggage space.

Refreshingly, Volkswagen has resisted the urge to adjust the pricing of its Vivo range upwards with this timely update. That said, some will be disappointed to note that a service plan remains a cost option (R13 086 for a four-year/60 000km contract), with nice-to-have conveniences such as a reverse camera and rain-sensing wipers still consigned to the options list (the latter is only standard on the GT).

Like a favourite pair of jeans or sneakers, there remains a welcome sense of familiarity with the Polo Vivo package. While things like the presence of manually operated rear windows and a single-piece folding backrest – together with any number of nice-to-have features included within more ‘glamourous’ modern rivals – can be highlighted as potential drawbacks to the VW’s ownership experience, the continued appeal of this re-packaged fifth-generation Polo lies in its solid build quality, proven powertrains, after-sales support and what will likely be strong resale values.

While the GT doesn’t have too many rivals at its price point, expect the all-new Suzuki Swift range (launching in October) to assume the role of the strongest segment rival to Volkswagen’s best-selling Vivo hatchback range – ushering in a hot topic for debate once voting for our Top 12 Best Buys category winners commences.

Find the full feature in the October 2024 issue of CAR Magazine.

