Continental wins best commercial vehicle tyre award

Continental has been awarded the prestigious ETM Award 2024 Best of New Transportation in the commercial vehicle tyre category.

This recognition comes from a major readers’ poll conducted by German publisher ETM among professionals in the commercial vehicle industry. Readers of trade magazines trans aktuell and Fernfahrer, along with users of eurotransport.de, voted Continental’s tyre range as the best in the market.

“Continental’s tyre development team constantly incorporates customer needs into their designs,” said Timo Röbbel, head of marketing, replacement tyres, Germany. “This ensures fleet operators can equip their vehicles with future-proof tyres that meet the demanding requirements of the transport and logistics industry.”

Sustainability focus: Circular economy by 2050

As part of its Vision 2030 strategy, the company envisions a closed-loop process, from design and production through to recycling and back again. This includes using renewable and recycled materials in tyre manufacturing, to achieve 100% sustainable production by 2050.

New standards: Generation 5 tyres

The recently launched fifth-generation tyre line is designed specifically to meet the needs of the transport sector and evolving regulations like the EU Taxonomy, VECTO and the European Green Deal.

These new truck tyres offer significant fuel consumption and CO2 emission reductions for both regional and long-distance operations, ultimately cutting costs for haulage companies.

Source: QuickPic