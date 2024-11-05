Pricing confirmed as refreshed Audi Q7 arrives in South Africa

Audi South Africa has unveiled the latest Q7, which combines sharper exterior aesthetics and latest lighting technology. The automaker has stated that these models will be available from November and promise a balanced mix of luxury, advanced engineering, and SUV capability. In terms of the derivatives available locally, the 55 TFSI will serve alongside the sportier SQ7 TFSI variant.

Audi Q7 pricing

55 TFSI quattro Platinum Edition – starts at R1 958 000

starts at R1 958 000 55 TFSI quattro Black Edition – starts at R1 987 900

Like all Audi models, the new Q7 boasts a five-year/100 000km Audi Freeway Plan comprehensive service and maintenance plan.

The latest Q7 exterior features Audi’s signature Singleframe grille with optional HD Matrix LED headlights flanking it. At the rear, a new digital OLED light features a proximity warning for vehicles approaching too closely.

Under the bonnet, the Q7 55 TFSI packs a potent 250kW/500Nm, 3.0-litre V6, accelerating from 0-100km/h in 5.6s. For those seeking more power is the SQ7 TFSI which features a 4.0-litre V8 pushing out 373kW and 770Nm of torque and can complete the obligatory 0-100km/h sprint in an impressive 4.1s. Both variants include Audi’s renowned quattro all-wheel drive while the SQ7 includes all-wheel steering to enhance agility and stability.

The interior accommodates up to seven, offering a maximum cargo space of nearly 2 000 litres in the five-seat version. For added convenience, an electronically operated tailgate comes standard.

The Q7’s adaptive air suspension adjusts the ride height based on speed and driving conditions while offering multiple settings to suit various driving needs, from a lowered stance for highway efficiency to an elevated ground clearance for off-road exploration.

With the introduction of Platinum and Black Edition trims, Audi South Africa has ensured that the Q7 appeals to those who value both performance and refined design. The new Audi Q7 exemplifies the brand’s commitment to luxury, advanced tech, and all-terrain versatility.

