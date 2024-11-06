All-new Suzuki Swift arrives in SA with a bang
Suzuki Auto South Africa sold 6 006 new passenger vehicles in October, breaking its sales record.
Suzuki South Africa continues to find favour with local consumers after registering one of its best sales months to date, with the all-new Swift slotting right into where its predecessor left off.
Suzuki Auto South Africa has set a new milestone, achieving record-breaking sales in October with 6 006 new passenger vehicles sold nationwide. This figure revealed in Naamsa’s latest sales report, marks Suzuki’s best month yet and averages nearly 194 vehicles sold per day. It places Suzuki third in total vehicle sales by manufacturer for October, behind Toyota and Volkswagen which both have manufacturing facilities in South Africa.
Henno Havenga, general manager of sales and marketing at Suzuki Auto South Africa, described the achievement as a ‘phenomenal accomplishment’, especially considering current economic challenges. “Breaking the 6 000 unit barrier is a testament to our commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction,” he said. Havenga also praised the performance of Suzuki’s dealer network, which now spans 113 dealerships countrywide.
Leading Suzuki’s impressive sales line-up was the Suzuki Swift, selling 1 179 units in October. This figure includes 985 units of the fourth-generation Swift, which is a fresh arrival and features Suzuki’s new Z12E 1.2l engine. Continuing its predecessor’s recipe, the hatchback offers a fuel-efficient powertrain and boasts a combined consumption rate of 4.4l/100km. Following previous stock shortages, the newly launched Fronx has also proved to be a hot commodity recording 1 109 sales last month. Continuing the Japanese automaker’s endeavours of providing affordable and well-equipped models sees the Baleno round out the internal podium with 672 units sold in October.
“At Suzuki Auto South Africa, we are thrilled to see sustained growth in our sales performance – especially when rising living costs have so many consumers tightening their belts. This encouraging result is an excellent way to begin the fourth quarter, and we are confident the launch of the fourth-generation Swift will continue to help drive sales right the way through it. The previous model proved a strong seller for us, so we have high hopes for this exciting new addition to the Suzuki range,” says Havenga.
