All-new Suzuki Swift arrives in SA with a bang

Henno Havenga, general manager of sales and marketing at Suzuki Auto South Africa, described the achievement as a ‘phenomenal accomplishment’, especially considering current economic challenges. “Breaking the 6 000 unit barrier is a testament to our commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction,” he said. Havenga also praised the performance of Suzuki’s dealer network, which now spans 113 dealerships countrywide.

Leading Suzuki’s impressive sales line-up was the Suzuki Swift, selling 1 179 units in October. This figure includes 985 units of the fourth-generation Swift, which is a fresh arrival and features Suzuki’s new Z12E 1.2l engine. Continuing its predecessor’s recipe, the hatchback offers a fuel-efficient powertrain and boasts a combined consumption rate of 4.4l/100km. Following previous stock shortages, the newly launched Fronx has also proved to be a hot commodity recording 1 109 sales last month. Continuing the Japanese automaker’s endeavours of providing affordable and well-equipped models sees the Baleno round out the internal podium with 672 units sold in October.