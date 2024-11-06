Ford Transit Custom Sport: A new breed of van

The Ford Transit Custom, already a renowned name in the van segment, is now available in a sportier guise: the Transit Custom Sport. This new model adds a touch of excitement to the practical workhorse, making it an attractive option for both business and leisure use.

The Transit Custom Sport stands out with its distinctive design elements, including a sporty body kit, honeycomb grille, rear spoiler and 17-inch alloy wheels. The interior is equally impressive, featuring premium materials, comfortable seating and advanced technology.

Key features of the Transit Custom Sport include:

• Powerful performance: A 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine delivers ample power and torque, ensuring brisk acceleration and efficient performance.

• Advanced technology: The SYNC4 infotainment system offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a large touchscreen display and a range of driver-assistance features.

• Practicality and versatility: The spacious cabin and cargo area provide ample room for passengers and cargo. The flexible seating configuration and numerous storage options further enhance practicality.

• Safety first: A comprehensive suite of safety features, including advanced driver-assistance systems, ensures peace of mind on every journey.

In conclusion, the Ford Transit Custom Sport offers a compelling combination of style, performance and practicality. Whether you’re a business owner or an outdoor enthusiast, the Transit Custom Sport has something to offer.

Source: QuickPic