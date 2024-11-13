Toyota continues to dominate the auto sales market

With impressive sales figures for October 2024, Toyota continues to set the pace in the local market.

Here is a summary of the key highlights:

• Strong overall performance: TSAM achieved a market share of 24.8% in October 2024, selling 11 891 units out of the total 47 942 vehicles sold domestically.

• Dominance across segments: Toyota topped the charts in the passenger, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and medium commercial vehicle (MCV) segments.

• Hilux reign continues: The Toyota Hilux maintained its top spot in the LCV segment, selling 2 793 units.

• Corolla Cross and Starlet shine: These models were key contributors to Toyota’s robust performance in the passenger segment.

• Luxury segment strength: Lexus models, including the NX and RX, continued to attract discerning buyers.

• Hino Truck success: Hino trucks, under the Toyota banner, also delivered strong sales figures.

Positive market outlook

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) expressed optimism about the medium-term outlook for the new vehicle market. The strong sales performance in October 2024, particularly in the passenger car segment, is a positive indicator.

Leon Theron, senior vice president of sales and marketing at TSAM, acknowledged the role of the dealer network, staff, fleet owners, and rental companies in maintaining Toyota’s leadership position. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional products and services to its customers.

As the South African automotive market continues to evolve, Toyota’s impressive performance and innovative approach position it well to sustain its dominance in the years to come.

Source: MotorPress