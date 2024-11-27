VW SA hosts exclusive plant tour for local fan clubs

Volkswagen South Africa recently welcomed local fan clubs to its Kariega production facility in Gqeberha, offering an exclusive glimpse into the manufacturing process of its SA-built vehicles.

This initiative forms part of Volkswagen’s broader strategy to strengthen ties with enthusiasts, foster brand loyalty, and showcase the meticulous attention to detail that defines its manufacturing.

The event began with a guided tour of the Kariega plant, where attendees observed the assembly process up close. From precision engineering to final quality checks, the experience highlighted the craftsmanship behind each model.

Beyond the factory floor, attendees visited the AutoPavilion Museum, which celebrates Volkswagen’s history and evolution in South Africa. From iconic classics to cutting-edge technology, the museum resonated with both long-time fans and new enthusiasts.

The tour also included a stop at the Volkswagen Motorsport workshop, where fans gained insight into the development of racecars, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to performance engineering and innovation.

Such initiatives strengthen connections within the Volkswagen community, enhancing appreciation for the brand and fostering a sense of shared identity. Encouraged by the success of this event, Volkswagen plans to expand similar programmes in the future, enabling more enthusiasts to engage meaningfully with the brand.

