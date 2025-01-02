Is bigger better when it comes to choosing the right tyres?

When it comes to tyres, most vehicle owners want the best possible product fitted to their cars. Be it a premium tyre or a more affordable alternative, it must get the job done whilst simultaneously looking visually appealing.

However, there are myriad factors to consider when shopping for tyres; chief among these is whether to opt for a premium option according to your vehicle’s specification, or not? Premium tyres utilise advanced materials and engineering techniques to maximise all-round performance. The development process starts with a rigorous R&D programme where factors such as safety regulations, customer expectations, evolving vehicle technology, and competitor innovations are carefully considered.

Related: Road Test: Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI R-Line DSG

One of the key features in the makeup of premium tyres is the use of advanced rubber compounds that improve grip. In the case of a high-performance version, the sidewall construction is reinforced to provide greater rigidity during cornering, allowing the tyre to maintain better contact with the road and enhancing handling precision in both wet and dry conditions. In a premium tyre for less performance-oriented cars – an entry-level Volkswagen Polo, for instance – the sidewall is softer and features less reinforcement, providing a more comfortable ride quality. In both instances, high-quality materials are used, but any premium tyre must meet strict legislative requirements, alongside internal safety and quality standards.

Ryan Visagie, Product Communications Manager at Continental Tyre SA, says: “‘Premium tyres’ is a term based on the high standard of ingredients, production processes, quality, and R&D that goes into the product. Every one of those tyres, regardless of its product line, intended target vehicle type or driver, meets a very high minimum standard of quality and safety.”

While there are more affordable, “budget” tyres of the same size on the market, their manufacturing processes do not necessarily meet the stringent production requirements – or performance parameters – as that of a premium tyre.

‘Over-tyring’ your car

Some owners have taken the liberty of fitting high-performance tyres to their vehicles, regardless of their premium or budget specifications. These tyres do not meet their vehicle’s requirements and can lead to bigger problems down the road. In essence, while it might seem logical to upgrade to a tyre typically seen on high-performance cars for better grip or handling on your non-high-performance car, this can present some serious issues.

High-performance tyres are often wider and have a lower profile, with shorter sidewalls than standard tyres. Increasing the tyre size significantly can alter your car’s handling characteristics, affect fuel economy, and even interfere with speedometer accuracy. Oversized tyres might also rub against the wheel arches or suspension components, particularly under heavy loads or when taking tight corners, potentially causing unnecessary wear or damage to the car.

Related: Ford Mustang Dark Horse in SA: 2024 Allocation Already Spoken For

The relationship between the tyres and the suspension system is crucial, affecting how the car handles and responds to different road conditions. A mismatch between high-performance tyres and your car’s suspension setup can lead to handling issues, a less predictable feel, and a reduction in ride comfort. The additional strain placed on the car’s suspension can also result in premature wear to springs and dampers.

Furthermore, high-performance tyres require a certain temperature range within which to operate optimally. If fitted to a car that cannot generate the required heat, the tyres may not perform as intended, reducing overall grip and performance, and potentially posing a safety risk. Of course, high-performance tyres generally come with a higher price tag and tend to wear out more quickly than standard tyres owing to their softer compounds.

If the car is not equipped to take full advantage of these tyres, the extra cost may not be justified, making it a potentially wasteful investment.

Should you ‘over-tyre’?

While the appeal of a larger, high-performance tyre is alluring, the reality is that it may not be as practical as you’d think, and could well prove a wasteful expenditure if your vehicle is not designed and specified for their fitment.

If, for example, you own a Volkswagen Polo GTI, the car will come standard with 215/45 R17 Continental SportContact tyres (215/40 R18 optional). In this case, it is best to stick to the factory-fitted premium tyre, rather than opting for a much larger high-performance tyre that will likely impact fuel consumption and probably won’t give any tangible returns in terms of outright performance.

Ultimately, sticking to the tyre specifications recommended by the manufacturer is the best option, but a premium option is an investment in safety, control and confidence on the road.

Find the full feature in the January issue of CAR Magazine.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Is Bigger Better When It Comes to Choosing the Right Tyres? appeared first on CAR Magazine.