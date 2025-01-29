Land Rover Defender gets more powerful diesel engine option

The Land Rover Defender receives a significant power boost with the introduction of the new D350 engine.

The Defender’s upgraded 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin-turbocharged diesel produces a hefty 257kW, a substantial 36kW increase over the outgoing D300. Peak torque also sees a healthy jump of 50Nm, reaching a maximum of 700Nm.

Enhanced performance and capability:

Effortless power: Janico Dannhauser, brand manager for JLR South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, highlights the D350’s ability to elevate the Defender’s driving experience. The additional power and torque make overtaking, towing, and tackling challenging off-road terrains more effortless.

Balancing power with efficiency: The D350 adheres to stringent emissions standards, making it a more environmentally responsible choice. Lightweight construction contributes to improved fuel economy without compromising overall performance.

Advanced refinement: A suite of advanced technologies minimises internal friction, vibration, and noise intrusion, resulting in a quieter and more refined driving experience for both driver and passengers.

Beyond the engine: Additional Defender updates

Land Rover has recently introduced a series of other enhancements to the Defender line-up:

Ultimate comfort with captain chairs: The Defender 130 now offers the optional captain chairs pack, providing luxurious individual seating with heating and cooling technology for second-row passengers. Separated by a central aisle for easy access to the third row, these chairs deliver exceptional comfort and spaciousness.

Signature interior pack for a distinctive touch: Available across all body styles, the Signature Interior Pack elevates the Defender’s cabin and includes 14-way electrically controlled seats with heating, cooling, and memory functions in the front row, along with climate-controlled seats in the second row (with winged headrests on Defender 110 and 130 models). Heated seats are also offered for passengers in the third row of Defender 110 and 130, ensuring comfort for everyone on board.

Source: MotorPress