BMW iX given overhaul – coming to SA in 2025

Over in Bavaria, BMW’s all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) has been given a sleek overhaul. But the changes aren’t reserved for the visible and tactile aspects of the iX since the emissions-free model boasts increased performance, improved efficiency, and an extended range. Quashing any queries of range anxiety, the flagship iX xDrive60 is now rated at a WLTP range of up to 701km, setting a new benchmark in its segment.

This improvement stems from BMW’s EfficientDynamics measures and advancements in eDrive technology. Optimisations in performance electronics, wheel bearings, and tyres have resulted in a more than 8% increase in efficiency, translating to an additional 60km of range for the iX xDrive60.

Set to launch globally in March, the new BMW iX will be available in three variants: The BMW iX xDrive45, which delivers 300kW of power and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 5.1s with a WLTP range of 490-602km; the BMW iX xDrive60, offering 400kW and a 0-100km/h time of 4.6s with a range of 563-701km; and the high-performance BMW iX M70 xDrive, producing up to 485kW in My Mode Sport and sprinting to 100km/h in just 3.8s (or 3.5s with the rollout method), with a range of 521-600km. All models will continue to be produced at BMW’s Dingolfing plant, with the South African launch expected in Q3 2025.

On the surface, a redesigned BMW kidney grille with illuminated ‘Iconic Glow’ elements is paramount to the changes while revised adaptive LED headlights, and a more seamless front and rear apron design conclude the bodywork updates. A new optional M Sport package enhances the iX’s athletic character, introducing striking air intakes and vertical reflectors. The top-tier iX M70 xDrive further distinguishes itself with M-specific design elements, including black mirror caps and exclusive 22-inch M light-alloy wheels. New colour options include Arctic Race Blue, Dune Grey, Carbon Black, Frozen Deep Grey, Frozen Pure Grey, Tanzanite Blue, and Space Silver, with the Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze available as an additional customization option.

All BMW iX models feature dual-motor electric all-wheel drive, with power output increases across the range. The iX xDrive45 gains an additional 60kW, while the iX xDrive60 enjoys a 15kW boost. Meanwhile, the high-performance iX M70 xDrive now produces up to 485kW in My Mode Sport and is capable of a top speed of 250km/h. Further improvements extend to charging technology since the iX xDrive45 now supports DC fast charging at up to 175kW, while the iX xDrive60 and M70 xDrive can charge at up to 195kW. Enhanced battery pre-conditioning and heat pump integration contribute to more efficient charging and increased driving range.

Inside, standard features include a BMW Curved Display powered by BMW Operating System 8.5, a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, and Comfort Access. Optional upgrades include the Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, active seat ventilation, and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System. Driving assistance systems have also been improved, with Driving Assist Plus now standard, offering Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality. Parking Assist Professional, allowing for remote-controlled parking via smartphone, is available as an option.

No pricing on the model is known as of yet, however, the outgoing iteration is priced locally from R1 735 000 to R2 975 000 between a three-model strong line-up.

