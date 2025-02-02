ALD 964 is Porsche-backed leather jacket inspired by the 993 Turbo

Aimé Leon Dore is perhaps best known for its collaborations with leisure footwear giants Puma and New Balance, but this fast-rising name in the fashion industry is no stranger to Porsche. Back in 2020 the company, with Porsche’s official backing, released a once-off custom restoration of a 1990 Porsche 964 911 Carrera 4. Dubbed the ALD 964, it would mark the beginning of a partnership that would combine the fashion house’s sense of streetwise style with some of Porsche’s most iconic designs.

A highlight of this collaboration is the 993 Turbo Leather Club Jacket. This garment, crafted from premium leather, features distinctive Porsche branding, ALD’s signature details and a colour palette inspired by the iconic Mulberry Green of the 993 Turbo. The jacket’s design incorporates a classic club jacket silhouette, complete with a button-down front, notched lapels, and welt pockets. It features a relaxed fit and a slightly elongated length, offering a modern interpretation of a timeless style.

Fashion will always remain a subjective sphere however many petrolheads would surely find some appeal in this crafted piece of kit. For pricing (best to be seated for), a single garment will set buyers back a whopping R31 500! Worth it?

