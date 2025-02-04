Mitsubishi Outlander Sport oozes style and substance for the modern adventurer

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has expanded its compact SUV line-up with the all-new Outlander Sport.

Stylish design, inside and out

The Outlander Sport’s design is based on Mitsubishi’s ‘Silky & Solid’ concept, combining a sleek, contemporary exterior with a robust SUV stance. Its distinctive dynamic shield front face, T-shaped LED daytime running lights, and muscular fender flares contribute to its eye-catching presence. This design has earned the Outlander Sport several prestigious awards, including a 2024 iF Design Award and a 2023 Good Design Award.

The interior is equally impressive, featuring a modern design with high-quality materials and a focus on ergonomics. A large monolithic display, integrating a 12.3-inch (or 8-inch on GL and GLS models) smartphone-link display audio system, provides access to various functions and information. The horizontal axis instrument panel enhances forward visibility. A unique melange fabric on the instrument panel adds sophistication and is dirt-resistant and easy to clean.

Comfort and practicality

Despite its compact size, the Outlander Sport offers a surprisingly spacious interior with ample legroom and shoulder room for all passengers. The rear seats provide eight levels of recline adjustment, maximizing passenger comfort and cargo space. Clever storage solutions are integrated throughout the cabin, including multiple cup holders and hidden compartments.

Technology and innovation

The Outlander Sport is packed with innovative features, including:

• Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium: Developed in collaboration with Yamaha, this premium sound system delivers exceptional audio quality with eight speakers and four selectable sound modes.

• Driving score function: Provides real-world driver feedback, developed with two-time Dakar Rally champion, Hiroshi Masuoka.

• Weblink: Users can connect their smartphones and project applications onto the display screen.

• Dual-zone automatic air conditioning: Ensures passenger comfort with separate climate controls and a rear air vent.

• Nanoe X: Improves interior air quality by removing odours.

• Wireless charger and USB ports: Facilitates convenient charging of mobile devices.

• Hands-free power tailgate: Makes loading cargo easier.

Performance and handling

The Outlander Sport is powered by a responsive 1.5-litre MIVEC engine, paired with a high-efficiency CVT. While offered as a two-wheel drive, it benefits from Mitsubishi’s off-road expertise, delivering excellent handling and stability. Four drive modes (normal, wet, gravel, and mud) allow the driver to adapt to various road conditions. Active yaw control further enhances controllability and traction. A class-leading ground clearance of 222mm, and impressive approach and departure angles make it capable on rough terrain.

Safety first

The Outlander Sport prioritises safety with features like blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, driver and passenger airbags, and seat-mounted side airbags. Aspire and Exceed models also include side curtain airbags.

Pricing starts at R429 990 and includes a three-year/45 000km service plan and a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty.

Source: QuickPic