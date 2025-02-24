Kia’s Syros is a Hyundai Exter Twin likely headed for SA

Set to slot into Kia’s line-up between the Sonet and Seltos, the Syros is underpinned by a reinforced version of the Hyundai-Kia K1 platform that currently features in Hyundai’s Exter and Grand i10 models. The Syros’ boxy bodywork 115mm shorter than the Sonet’s, front to rear. However, the newcomer’s sub-four-metre frame is 10mm wider and 55mm taller, contributing to a purposeful stance, while the wheelbase is 50mm longer than that of its compact SUV sibling.

Related: The F1 Debutants Who Must Swim In 2025

The Syros was revealed with a (88kW/172Nm) 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol and a (85kW/250Nm) 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel. While both powertrains are available with a six-speed manual gearbox, a seven-speed dual-clutch unit and six-speed automatic are on offer with the former and latter, respectively.

Looking for a new or used vehicle? Find it here with CARmag!

Stepping inside, the Syros features such items as 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment and digital instrumentation, a 5.0-inch display for operating climate, wireless smartphone screen mirroring and charging, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 360-degree camera array and a panoramic sunroof. Safety items include six airbags, Isofix anchorages and an array of active safety systems.

Related: All of the CAR Magazine Top 12 Best Buys for 2024

Although Kia’s South African arm has yet to confirm local availability, the popularity of compact crossovers in our market and the fact that Syros is already being built in right-hand drive suggest its feasibility. Should it come our way, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol would be the most likely powerplant offering.