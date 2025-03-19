Motoring

Stop these costly car habits: Protect your vehicle and wallet!

Unknowingly damaging your car? These common driving habits can shorten your vehicle's lifespan and lead to hefty repair bills.

Regular servicing is an essential element of safe driving and ensuring optimum longevity of your car. Source: Caxton photo library.

Many drivers are unknowingly harming their vehicles through everyday habits, leading to premature wear and expensive repairs.

Dewald Ranft, the chairperson of the Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA), part of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation, emphasises that simple maintenance and driving adjustments can significantly extend a vehicle’s lifespan.

“Your car is a significant investment,” Ranft states. “How you care for it directly impacts its performance and longevity. Ignoring routine servicing, revving a cold engine, or riding the brakes can accelerate wear and tear, resulting in costly repairs.”

Dewald Ranft.

Here are common habits that could be damaging your vehicle

• Skipping scheduled services: Neglecting regular maintenance allows minor issues to escalate. Book servicing at an MIWA-accredited workshop for early fault detection.

• Ignoring tyre maintenance: Poor wheel alignment, incorrect tyre pressure, and worn treads affect safety and fuel efficiency.

• Riding the brakes: Keeping your foot on the brake downhill or braking too hard generates excessive heat, wearing down brake pads and rotors.

• Revving a cold engine: Accelerating aggressively before the engine warms up increases internal friction and stress, especially in winter.

• Driving with low fuel: Running on empty damages the fuel pump and clogs injectors, reducing efficiency.

• Neglecting oil changes: Old oil fails to lubricate properly, increasing engine wear.

• Speeding through potholes: Hitting potholes at high speed damages tyres, rims, and suspension.

• Using poor quality parts: Cheap parts compromise performance and increase breakdown risk. Opt for high quality, vehicle-specific components.

Ranft stresses proactive maintenance: “Taking care of your vehicle saves money and enhances safety. Small actions make a big difference.”

Matthys Ferreira

Served in SAPS for 22 years - specialised in forensic and crime scene investigation and forensic photography. A stint in photographic sales and management followed. Been the motoring editor at Lowveld Media since 2007. "A petrol head I am not but I am good at what I do".

