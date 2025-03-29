Used car bargains: Luxury and budget options under R200 000
AutoTrader reveals surprising used car finds under R200 000, from economical hatchbacks to depreciated luxury saloons.
Despite rising car prices, AutoTrader’s latest data shows that savvy buyers can still find excellent used car deals under R200 000.
This budget allows for diverse choices, from nearly new economical hatchbacks to older, high-mileage luxury vehicles.
Economical city cars:
For budget-conscious buyers, the Renault Kwid and Suzuki S-Presso offer practical and affordable motoring. These compact hatchbacks prioritise fuel efficiency and low running costs over luxury.
The Suzuki S-Presso, with its 1.0-litre petrol engine, delivers 49kW and 89Nm of torque, making it surprisingly agile in urban environments. Its claimed fuel consumption of 4.6L/100km is a major selling point. With an average age of two years and 13 919km, a used S-Presso averages R166 524.
The Renault Kwid is even more budget-friendly, averaging R148 282. However, it tends to be older and has higher mileage.
Consider also: Toyota Vitz
Affordable family SUVs:
Older but capable compact SUVs like the Volkswagen Tiguan and Ford Kuga are available for those needing more space. While these vehicles are typically out of warranty, they offer practicality and reliability.
The first-generation Volkswagen Tiguan, averaging 13 years old and 156 967km, is known for its build quality. Potential buyers should be aware of potential DSG transmission, timing chain and electrical issues. A well-maintained Tiguan averages R172 037.
The Ford Kuga offers a slightly newer option, averaging 11 years old and 146 712km, with an average price of R170 898.
Consider also: Toyota RAV4
Luxury at a discount:
For those seeking luxury on a budget, depreciated flagship saloons like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series offer compelling value.
The W220 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a technological pioneer in its time, now averages R147 990 with 205 707km on the clock. While maintenance can be costly, it offers a luxurious driving experience.
The BMW 7 Series is a similar option, but buyers should be prepared for potential maintenance expenses.
Consider also: Audi A8
AutoTrader Used Car Data
|Model
|Price (R)
Average
|Mileage (km) Average
|Registration Age Average
|Renault Kwid
|R148,282
|23,897 km
|3 years-old
|Suzuki S-Presso
|R166,524
|13,919 km
|2 years-old
|Ford Kuga
|R170,898
|146,712 km
|11 years-old
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|R172,037
|156,967 km
|13 years-old
|Mercedes-Benz S-Class
|R147,990
|205,707 km
|20 years-old
|BMW 7 Series
|R148,571
|194,866 km
|22 years-old
Source: AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data: 1 January – 31 December 2024