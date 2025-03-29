Used car bargains: Luxury and budget options under R200 000

Despite rising car prices, AutoTrader’s latest data shows that savvy buyers can still find excellent used car deals under R200 000.

This budget allows for diverse choices, from nearly new economical hatchbacks to older, high-mileage luxury vehicles.

Economical city cars:

For budget-conscious buyers, the Renault Kwid and Suzuki S-Presso offer practical and affordable motoring. These compact hatchbacks prioritise fuel efficiency and low running costs over luxury.

The Suzuki S-Presso, with its 1.0-litre petrol engine, delivers 49kW and 89Nm of torque, making it surprisingly agile in urban environments. Its claimed fuel consumption of 4.6L/100km is a major selling point. With an average age of two years and 13 919km, a used S-Presso averages R166 524.

The Renault Kwid is even more budget-friendly, averaging R148 282. However, it tends to be older and has higher mileage.

Consider also: Toyota Vitz

Affordable family SUVs:

Older but capable compact SUVs like the Volkswagen Tiguan and Ford Kuga are available for those needing more space. While these vehicles are typically out of warranty, they offer practicality and reliability.

The first-generation Volkswagen Tiguan, averaging 13 years old and 156 967km, is known for its build quality. Potential buyers should be aware of potential DSG transmission, timing chain and electrical issues. A well-maintained Tiguan averages R172 037.

The Ford Kuga offers a slightly newer option, averaging 11 years old and 146 712km, with an average price of R170 898.

Consider also: Toyota RAV4

Luxury at a discount:

For those seeking luxury on a budget, depreciated flagship saloons like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series offer compelling value.

The W220 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a technological pioneer in its time, now averages R147 990 with 205 707km on the clock. While maintenance can be costly, it offers a luxurious driving experience.

The BMW 7 Series is a similar option, but buyers should be prepared for potential maintenance expenses.

Consider also: Audi A8

AutoTrader Used Car Data

Model Price (R) Average Mileage (km) Average Registration Age Average Renault Kwid R148,282 23,897 km 3 years-old Suzuki S-Presso R166,524 13,919 km 2 years-old Ford Kuga R170,898 146,712 km 11 years-old Volkswagen Tiguan R172,037 156,967 km 13 years-old Mercedes-Benz S-Class R147,990 205,707 km 20 years-old BMW 7 Series R148,571 194,866 km 22 years-old

Source: AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data: 1 January – 31 December 2024