McLaren’s Le Mans hypercar will be sold to (very few) members of the public

Alongside Ford, McLaren has also committed to joining the Le Mans LMDh Hypercar category from 2027, which will make it one of the most competitive the top tier of the endurance series has ever been.

On the weekend of the 93rd running of the iconic and revered Le Mans, McLaren unveiled its soon-to-be challenger, which will officially take on the Circuit de la Sarthe in 2027. Dubbed Project: Endurance, the initiative is a collaboration between McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing, centred around customer ownership of a genuine Le Mans Hypercar and direct involvement in the development of the brand’s 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship challenger.

Participants will be limited to a highly select group of clients that will join the McLaren racing legacy, one that includes victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995, two Indy 500 wins, 190+ Formula 1 Grand Prix victories, and the rare distinction of being the only manufacturer to have claimed motorsport’s Triple Crown. The Hypercar itself will be built in partnership with Dallara, which has been critical in McLaren’s IndyCar efforts. Behind the cockpit will be a rear-wheel-drive V6 twin-turbo hybrid powertrain, closely related to the one McLaren will field in the WEC’s Hypercar class. McLaren says it promises to deliver authentic race-bred performance and the kind of driving experience typically reserved for professional endurance racers.

A key selling point for what will realistically be a multi-million rand purchase will be integration into McLaren’s factory development programme. The English automaker says that this includes testing phases and strategic briefings; they will shadow the creation of the 2027 WEC car alongside McLaren Racing’s engineers, drivers, and management. The experience includes trackside immersion at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027, where McLaren will chase its next Triple Crown, and aim to win all three jewels in a single season once more.

Each Project: Endurance owner will also take part in a two-year global track programme, covering world-class circuits in an arrive-and-drive format. This includes personalised driver coaching, dedicated pit crews, and race engineers at each event to maximise performance and deliver a genuine endurance racing atmosphere.

McLaren Group CEO Nick Collins describes the venture as ‘a bold, authentic Le Mans Hypercar customer ownership experience’, adding that it ‘delivers a new dimension in McLaren customer partnership’. His counterpart at McLaren Racing, Zak Brown, echoed the sentiment, calling it ‘an incredible chance to own an authentic race car and get closer to the action on track’.

More details will be revealed as the programme develops, but for those fortunate enough to be selected, Project: Endurance sounds like the ultimate entry into the world of motorsport.

