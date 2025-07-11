Ford Tourneo custom adds Sport & Titanium X models in SA

Ford South Africa has expanded its Tourneo Custom portfolio, with the local arm of the Blue Oval brand introducing the Sport and Titanium X models to our shores. See pricing below.

When the new Ford Tourneo Custom arrived in South Africa, the Blue Oval’s family bus was exclusively available in Trend trim and long-wheelbase format, with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel driving the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. However, at the local launch event, Ford’s South African arm announced that more models are on the way. The first of these was introduced in March, and came in the shape of the Active derivative, a more cost-friendly version of the aforementioned variant, which Car Mag evaluated for a road test in the December 2024 issue of the magazine.

The automaker has now further expanded the range with the introduction of the (short-wheelbase, 5 050mm) Sport and Titanium X models. The Sport and Titanium X are equipped with the same transmission and single-turbo oil-burner as their long-wheelbase (5 450mm) siblings, though gains a 25kW/30Nm injection in power/torque for a total system output of 125kW and 390Nm.

Noteworthy, the new models also gain a larger fuel tank (80 vs 70L), allowing for a driving range just below 1 100km from a single, full tank when matching the firm’s 7.4L/100km claim.

Priced just above R1.2m (see full pricing below), the Sport variant is distinguished from its stablemates via the addition of a model-specific front grille and body kit, rear spoiler, dual racing stripes, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Customers have the option of upgrading to 19-inch items at additional cost. Interior fitment includes 13-inch touchscreen infotainment, replete with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10-speaker sound system, and racing stripes for the pews.

The Titanium X derivative features a ‘classy’ front grille, flanked by Matrix LED headlamp arrays, and multi-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels. Stepping inside (via electrically operated sliding doors) , the flagship gains a panoramic sunroof, which is available with the optional Luxe package. The latter also includes a 14-speaker Bang & Olufson sound system and ambient lighting. A 360-degree surround-view camera setup is also present. The front passenger seat gains electric adjustment, while second-row passengers are afforded seat heating.

2025 Ford Tourneo Custom Price in South Africa

As standard, pricing includes a six-year/90 000km Ford Optional Service Plan as standard, along with a four-year/120 000km warranty.

Tourneo Custom 2.0SiT Active LWB AT — R1 063 000

Tourneo Custom 2.0SiT Trend LWB AT — R1 104 500

R1 104 500 Tourneo Custom 2.0SiT Sport AT — R1 218 000

R1 218 000 Tourneo Custom 2.0SiT Titanium X — R1 264 000

As a reminder, the Tourneo Custom shares its underpinnings with the new Volkswagen Transporter, which the magazine sampled at the international launch in February, before this family bus’ South African arrival.

