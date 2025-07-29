Chinese brand GWM teases Ferrari-rivalling supercar

A Chinese supercar to rival established brands such as Ferrari? Indeed, a high-performance GWM is on its way, with the Baoding automaker teasing its upcoming halo model on its 35th anniversary. While the name that will adorn this GWM remains unconfirmed at this point in time, the company is looking to put their name on the supercar map with this new derivative.

Teased by the brand on a Chinese social media platform, the mystery machine could only be ‘seen’ underneath a cover. Though, despite very little information being revealed to the public, the car is expected to be powered by the firm’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, which was unveiled at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show.

The automaker’s supercar project was confirmed in April by chief technology officer Wu Huixiao, who highlighted that the vehicle had been under development for five years, as it must not only deliver exceptional performance, but also remain reasonably attainable as far as supercars go.

In addition to the expected PHEV arrangement – the internal combustion (ICE) component of which is sited midships – that will power the firm’s halo car, it will feature a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis. Power and torque outputs, and performance figures remain unconfirmed, though Huixiao says the company’s first supercar will outperform the Ferrari SF90.

As a reminder, the Italian supercar’s PHEV setup produces a total system output of 735kW for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.5s and top speed of 340km/h.

GWM hasn’t announced an official debut date for its supercar yet. However, it is speculated that it will be unveiled before the end of 2025.

